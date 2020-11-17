NATIONAL VETERAN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL ANNOUNCES THE 2020 NVBDC ANNUAL AWARD RECIPIENTS
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress.
John Perez, Head, Military & Veteran Affairs
Charlene vickers, Director, Johnson & Johnson
Congratulations to NVBDC’s Corporation of the Year award recipient Johnson & Johnson.
Johnson & Johnson is honored to be named 2020 NVBDC Corporation of the Year, and would like to thank your team for this prestigious award. We are excited and honored.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) was established to address the growing need to identify and certify both Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) for the commercial marketplace. Our initiatives focus on being the Veteran business certifying authority providing reliable revenue and management information to the business community.
— Charlene Vickers, Director, Johnson & Jonson
Each year NVBDC Board of Directors and Officers review our corporations' activity, individual corporate members, NVBDC Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses and our resource partners. Recommendations are solicited from all NVBDC team members and submitted to the Board for deliberation and selection. Each award has its own set of standards and criteria that are reviewed to ensure we have an appropriate candidate for the award. The person or company is recognized for merit or achievements well above normal expectations.
The NVBDC awards are announced at the annual NVBDC National Business Matchmaking Conference. Our 5th annual conference was held this year on November 5-6 in a virtual environment due to the pandemic. With over 500 Veterans and Corporations' overwhelming attendance, it was the perfect setting to acknowledge the award recipients.
NVBDC's system works, but it is essential to understand the extra mile of commitment needed for success. As we acknowledge the below recipients, we are proud of all our Certified SD/VOBs and beholden to the support received by all our Corporate Members.
Corporation of the Year Award is presented to the corporation that has demonstrated its continued leadership in building an organization in support of America's Veteran Business Owners. Whose industry leadership is an example to be emulated and respected. The external and internal advocacy supporting NVBDC's certification program and our certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses is recognized.
The 2020 Corporation of the Year was awarded to Johnson & Johnson; with their leaders in procurement initiatives Charlene Vickers, Director and John Perez, Head, Military & Veterans Affairs.
“Johnson & Johnson is honored to be named 2020 NVBDC Corporation of the Year, and would like to thank your team for this prestigious award. We are excited and honored.
We also thank our Johnson & Johnson procurement teams, our business partners and our veteran-owned suppliers for enabling us to deliver economic and social impact. That is what our program is about…using our reach and size for good to impact the communities in which we live and work.
Also, we believe that when our supplier base reflects the diversity of our patients and customers who use our products and services, we achieve our mission of helping people live longer, happier, healthier lives.
We are committed to furthering our work together with NVBDC and our industry partners, as we collectively bolster support of veteran owned businesses.” Said,Charlene Vickers, Director, Supplier Diversity and Inclusion, Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson believes in good health as the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. For more than 130 years, they have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly based healthcare company, they are committed to using their reach and size for good. They strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere.
Johnson & Johnson recognizes the importance of having a diverse supplier base that reflects their patients and customers around the world. By working with small and diverse suppliers, they tap into new ideas that add value to their businesses and provide innovative solutions to their marketing, manufacturing and research & development efforts. Their commitment to Supplier Diversity led to establish a form Office of Supplier Diversity in 1998 in addition to their ongoing active outreach program. The Office is integrated into their operating companies through Supplier Diversity leadership representatives, and also includes additional representation for their corporate and category leadership teams.
As a Corporate Member of NVBDC, Johnson & Johnson went above and beyond their efforts for inclusion of NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses.
"NVBDC's process matching corporations to SD/VOBs has a proven track record with numerous success stories. NVBDC is so grateful to all our corporations who provided NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled, and Veteran-Owned Businesses access and opportunities. Johnson & Johnson's support, lead by Charlene Vickers and John Perez, truly stands out to reflect NVBDC goals and objectives. The support and leadership they endure in the global efforts to include NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs in their diverse supply chain are commendable. NVBDC thanks you for taking a leading role in all our efforts to support our Veterans." Said Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC.
NVBDC would like to extend congratulations to all our Corporation of the Year, Johnson & Johnson.
For more information on NVBDC and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB, additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
3164466885 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn