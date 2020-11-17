KPMG LLP SUPPORTS VETERAN-OWNED BUSINESSES BY BECOMING A NVBDC CORPORATE MEMBER
focusing on delivering growth in a sustainable way and providing climate solutions for member firms, clients, and society.
NVBDC Welcomes KPMG LLP as their newest Corporate Member
We are pleased to welcome KPMG to NVBDC and look forward to working with the firm on amplifying the impact of their commitment to supplier diversity.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes KPMG LLP, one of the world’s leading professional services firms, as their newest Corporate Member. KPMG is committed to supporting the NVBDC Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This includes an ongoing effort to enhance their outreach to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
— Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
KPMG recognizes the benefits of including diverse suppliers in its strategic sourcing events and purchases and is committed to growing its number of diverse suppliers. Diverse suppliers contribute innovative ideas, services and products that add value to the firm, it's clients, and surrounding communities. The KPMG Supplier Diversity team collaborates closely with the firm’s Inclusion and Diversity team to ensure alignment with the firm’s overall inclusion and diversity strategy.
KPMG LLP is a national corporate member of the following resource and advocacy organizations:
• Women Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)
• National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC)
• National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC)
• Disability: IN
• National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)
“We are pleased to welcome KPMG to NVBDC and look forward to working with the firm on amplifying the impact of their commitment to supplier diversity,” said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President NVBDC.
Veteran-focused Diversity Spending Programs are an $80 billion market in the United States. Other corporations who support the NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs include the 28 member corporations of the Billion Dollar Roundtable. The NVBDC is the only veteran certification organization to meet the Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR) audit standards and match their mission to drive supplier diversity excellence.
Veteran-owned and diverse businesses interested in developing or growing a supplier relationship with KPMG are encouraged to contact us-supplierdiversity@kpmg.com with their unique value proposition. If there are currently no opportunities in their area of specialty, KPMG will retain the contract information provided for future consideration.
KPMG ranks #12 on DiversityInc’s Top Companies for Diversity (2020), an achievement which recognizes, among other inclusion and diversity achievements, their commitment to increasing spend with diverse businesses.
In 2019 KPMG was named one of the National Business Inclusion Consortium’s “Best of the Best,” recognizing their work to promote an inclusive supply chain, workforce, and marketplace. KPMG also received a score of 100% on the Disability Equality Index, a national transparent, annual benchmarking tool that rates businesses on a scale of zero to 100 based on their disability inclusion policies and practices. KPMG also maintains a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, which benchmarks companies based on their inclusive corporate policies and practices pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender employees and suppliers.
About KPMG LLP
KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 147 countries and territories and has more than 219,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.
KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
3164466885 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn