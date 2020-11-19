Making It Easy To Navigate Uncertainty With Gold: Digital Ingots Introduces Their Convenient Way To Own Gold Campaign
The Convenient Way to Own Gold campaign kickstarts Digitial Ingots' platform which performs services that create an easy and hassle-free investing experience.
We believe that Digital Ingots has a true opportunity to democratize investing in gold and provide access to physical gold at investment grade prices”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navigating life in 2020 means traversing through the trenches of uncertainty. Tumultuous markets, volatile political climates, and economic instability make a perfect recipe for creating risky financial circumstances. Watching global economies collapse like dominoes as a repercussion of the third wave of COVID-19 shutdowns understandably contributes to the shared anxiety for what the future holds.
Currently at its highest level according to recent reports, global gold-stock has increased by 315.45 points or $295.11 per ounce since the beginning of this year alone. This confirms that while the market is sure to fluctuate in light of unprecedented circumstances, gold is sure to pull its own weight by providing security to a world suffering from quarantine fatigue.
The barrier that has (until now) stood in the way of increased gold purchase is the problem of practicality. Gold has always been a crisis-resistant form of capital investment that was previously only available for purchase in quantities starting at one-ounce to ensure investment grade pricing - a risk many, understandably amidst the current climate of unpredictability, are hesitant to take.
Introducing Digital Ingots: a solution-based service that recognizes the value of utilizing gold for people seeking more financial stability in their own lives. With headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, Digital Ingots dictates safety and reliability as the name of the game. They offer metal tokens that hold a gram of gold, making it more practical to store and transport.
As there is both no end to shutdowns in sight and threats of worsening economic conditions, a force offering both stability and dependability for which people have been anxiously awaiting.
The Convenient Way to Own Gold crowdfunding campaign, launched October 26th on Indiegogo, kickstarts the Digitial Ingots proprietary platform in its ability to perform services developed to create an investing experience that is both hassle-free and easier on the wallet. Supporting the Digital Ingots campaign means securing a variety of enticing packages at special markdowns.
Available in a variety of smaller denominations, convenience drives Digital Ingots to serve the consumer in ways that best suit their needs without any additional aggravation considering all that comes with the shutdown scaries.
Chairman of Digital Ingots and serial entrepreneur Alex Day has accumulated through a wealth (pun intended) of experience and accomplishments the unique ability to forecast market, financial, and economic trends. From plant-made pharmaceuticals for the treatment of ebola, developing a platform for the rapid response to bio-threats, to setting up and managing seed capital funds backed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Day hopes that his “skills and gifts [will] have a positive impact.”
“No longer is purchasing small quantities of gold just a novelty. With Digital Ingots, it becomes a true investment. … members [can] take possession of their gold purchase,” commented Day.
Digital Ingots foresees gold as something that provides stability and acts as a resource in times of emergency. Rather than purchasing an entire ounce of gold, consumers can invest in more practical grams.
The crowdfunding campaign guarantees that Digital Ingots utilizes practices that emphasize mutually beneficial business practices that assure customers only pay the investment-grade price compared to other gold specialists’ markup.
“We believe that Digital Ingots has a true opportunity to democratize investing in gold and provide access to physical gold at investment grade prices.”
Learn more about the Digital Ingots crowdfunding campaign by accessing more information available here.
About Digital Ingots:
Digital Ingots provides a new way for everyone to invest in gold. They have developed a system that helps people invest in gold in small quantities. Utilizing the crowdfunding from the Convenient Way to Own Gold Indiegogo Campaign, Digital Ingots has a mission to employ the latest technology to provide the very best prices for the more accessible gram and sub-gram quantities of gold.
