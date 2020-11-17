Nashville - The Division of Consumer Affairs (DCA) in the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is warning seniors to guard against scams designed to steal their personal information and money.

Toward the end of the year, certain scams reemerge. Especially in this time of COVID-19, while many Tennesseans may be separated from family, DCA is reminding both seniors and caregivers to be careful about how they share sensitive, personal information. Below is information about common scams.

Online Purchase Scams

Scammers often use fake websites to entice consumers with popular products at low prices. Research the business via an independent source first. Confirm the seller’s physical location. Consider your payment method when shopping online. Credit cards provide fraud protection to help you dispute charges for items that were not received.

Medicare Enrollment Scams

Callers claiming to be “Medicare Advisors” may be imposters attempting to steal your information and money. A true Medicare representative will call only if you are already a member of a Medicare plan. Representatives will already know your member number. Do not give out, verify, or correct your number for any caller.

Gift Card Scams

Imposters who use this tactic will call with a fake emergency and urge you to buy a popular gift card like iTunes, Google Play or Amazon and then demand the gift card number and PIN on the back of the card. That’s all they need to steal your money.

Grandparent Scam

The scammer calls and poses as a distressed grandchild or a law enforcement agent. There is a demand for a large amount of money to be sent through wire transfer or gift cards.

To file a consumer complaint, click here: https://www.tn.gov/attorneygeneral/working-for-tennessee/consumer/file-a-complaint.html

If you need assistance with a complaint, please call 615-741-4737 or email consumer.affairs@ag.tn.gov.

#20-51: TN Division of Consumer Affairs Issues Scam Warning to Seniors