Gray Surplus Lines Insurance Company to Launch December 1, 2020

/EIN News/ -- METAIRIE, La., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gray Insurance Company is pleased to announce their expansion in the Excess Casualty arena with Gray Surplus Lines Insurance Company. Domiciled in Louisiana and with an A.M. Best rating of A- (Excellent), Financial Size Category of VIII, the new company will have $10,000,000 in capacity and will consider placements on lead or excess layer attachments. Gray Surplus Lines Insurance Company is approved in fourteen states with new states being added regularly. With the onboarding of Phil Joschko, Executive Vice President, Kyle Biddinger, Senior Vice President and Joanne Suarez, Vice President, Gray Surplus is launching December 1, 2020 and will be working with select wholesale brokers.

Michael Gray, Chief Executive Officer and President of The Gray Insurance Company, and Phil Joschko have a long professional history dating back to the early 1980s. Phil worked with Michael’s father, Denver Gray, founder of Gray & Company, Inc. (owner of The Gray Insurance Company). Michael stated, “I have always held Phil in high regard and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work together again in this venture. I always put immense value on Phil’s mentorship in Underwriting when I entered the business. I look forward to having him back on the team.”

Phil commented that it is like coming home since he started his career collaborating with Gray & Company and has now come full circle to work for a great company owned by an even greater family.

Gray Surplus Lines Insurance Company
Corporate Headquarters
3601 N. I-10 Service Rd. West
Metairie, LA 70002

P.O. Box 6202
Metairie, LA 70009-6202

Contact:
Phil Joschko, Executive Vice President
504-754-6686 direct
630-414-3148 cell
pjoschko@graysurpluslines.com

www.graysurpluslines.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d57d0419-80a7-4a53-8745-e857fe1a99d8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5597313-45a6-40f3-92cb-a29cf236275e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/198a967a-f8c3-415b-8398-bee11798a0f2


Head Shot - Joanne Suarez

Joanne Suarez, Vice President
Head Shot - Kyle Biddinger

Kyle Biddinger, Senior Vice President
Head Shot - Phil Joschko

Phil Joschko, Executive Vice President

