NBA Draft 2020 Presented by State Farm®: By the Numbers

NBA (http://www.NBA.com) Draft 2020 presented by State Farm® will be held virtually on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 3 a.m. CAT at ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut, airing live on ESPN, ESPN Radio and the ESPN App.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum will appear in studio at ESPN to announce the selections for the first and second rounds, respectively. Select draftees, including many of the potential top picks, will appear virtually throughout the broadcast.

Here is a by-the-numbers look at this year’s NBA Draft:

History

1 – NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm ® will be the league’s first virtual draft and the first draft held at ESPN.

Teams

1 – The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to make the first overall pick in the NBA Draft for the second time. In 2015, the Timberwolves used the first overall pick to select two-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Class Superlatives

1 – Memphis center James Wiseman was ESPN’s No. 1 -ranked high school player in the Class of 2019.

Family Ties

5 – Duke guard Tre Jones and his brother Tyus of the Memphis Grizzlies combined to win five Gatorade Minnesota Boys Basketball Player of the Year awards in high school.

Global Game

3 – This year’s draft class has the potential to break the record ( three ) for most players from one Basketball Without Borders camp in the same draft. Killian Hayes (France), Josh Green (Australia), Leandro Bolmaro (Argentina), Paul Eboua (Cameroon) and Vit Krejčí (Czech Republic) all participated in BWB Global 2018 as part of NBA All-Star 2018.

players in this year’s draft class have ties to Nigeria. Kansas center Udoka Azubuike and Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa are from Nigeria, and an additional five potential draftees have at least one parent from Nigeria: Isaac Okoro (Auburn), Onyeka Okongwu (USC), Zeke Nnaji (Arizona), Daniel Oturu (Minnesota) and Jordan Nwora (Louisville). 7/22 – Deni Avdija and Killian Hayes are seeking to become the highest-drafted players ever from Israel and France, respectively. If Hayes is drafted in the top seven , he will be the highest-drafted French player ever. If Avdija is drafted in the top 22 , he will be the highest-drafted Israeli player ever. Avdija and Hayes competed against one another at Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global 2019 as part of NBA All-Star 2019. Avdija was named MVP of the camp while Hayes was named an All-Star.

Partnership/Tech

17 – ESPN will deliver live look-ins from 17 team draft rooms.

