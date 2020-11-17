UPMC Health Plan CEO Diane Holder Named to National Health Care Trade Association Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPMC Health Plan President and CEO Diane Holder today officially joined the Board of Directors for America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), a leading trade organization focused on market-based and public-private solutions to health care accessibility and affordability.

“I am honored and excited to be named to AHIP’s Board of Directors and look forward to getting to work on what matters most to our members – affordable access to high-quality health care,” said Holder. “Given the breadth of UPMC Health Plan’s coverage options, including commercial, health care exchanges, Medicaid and Medicare, I believe we will offer AHIP a comprehensive, integrated and clinically driven perspective on health care policy.”

“Health insurance providers are leaders in moving our nation toward a care delivery system that focus on improving patient outcomes, value, choice and affordability,” said Matt Eyles, President and CEO of AHIP. “COVID-19 is challenging America’s health care system like never before. And more than ever, leadership matters. Not only do our new Board members have the experience to help guide us in our mission to improve the health and financial security of all Americans, they also represent the rich and diverse communities health insurance providers serve every day.”

As one of eight new Board members, Holder will work with her colleagues from across the nation and with AHIP leadership to develop and inform health care policy recommendations around issues, including strengthening the Affordable Care Act’s Individual Exchanges, protecting and enhancing Medicare Advantage plans for seniors, addressing COVID-19 vaccine coverage and distribution policies and encouraging quality innovation in Medicaid programs.

# # #

About UPMC Insurance Services

Serving more than 3.9 million members, UPMC Insurance Services is owned and operated by UPMC, a world-renowned health care provider and insurer based in Pittsburgh, Pa. UPMC Insurance Services includes commercial products from UPMC Health Plan for groups as well as individuals. Commercial products also include workers' compensation and employee assistance from nationally known Workpartners. Government products include Medicare Advantage (UPMC for Life); special needs plans for those eligible for Medicare and Medical Assistance (UPMC for Life CompleteCare and UPMC Community HealthChoices); Medical Assistance (UPMC for You); and Children's Health Insurance Program (UPMC for Kids) ; and Community Care Behavioral Health, one of the nation's largest managed care behavioral health organizations. For more information, visit www.upmchealthplan.com.

About AHIP

AHIP is the national association whose members provide coverage for health care and related services to hundreds of millions of Americans every day. Through these offerings, we improve and protect the health and financial security of consumers, families, businesses, communities and the nation. We are committed to market-based solutions and public-private partnerships that improve affordability, value, access, and well-being for consumers. Visit www.ahip.org for more information.

Bill Ries UPMC Health Plan 412-454-8708 riesws@upmc.edu