Attorney Karen Crew Examines the Latest List of the World’s Top-Rated Ski Resorts
Skiing enthusiast Karen Crew takes a closer look at several of PlanetWare's top-rated global ski resorts of 2020.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent report by a popular travel publication uncovered what it believes to be the top ski resorts in the world right now. A knowledgeable and passionate skier with many years of experience, Karen Craw takes a closer look at the top three.
"PlanetWare recently unveiled its latest list of the top-rated ski resorts in the world as of 2020," says Karen Crew, an attorney and experienced skier from Boca Raton, Florida.
Established in 1995, PlanetWare's travel writers—inspired by their passion for adventure—share expert advice on destinations worldwide, and offer tips and ideas to ensure the most fulfilling journeys and vacations, according to its website. Readers around the globe, including Karen Crew, continue to trust the publication's skilled advice as they plan their trips and look to discover new experiences.
In total, PlanetWare identified 16 of what it says are currently the world's very best ski resorts, many boasting five-star hotels, restaurants, après-ski entertainment, and a plethora of other indoor and outdoor recreation opportunities. "It's the snow that counts, though," suggests Tempel, "as does the terrain it falls on."
Thankfully, Karen Crew reports, this has been taken into account, with the top three resorts of 2020, he points out, named as Zermatt, Courchevel, and Whistler Blackcomb. Top of the list, in fact, is Whistler Blackcomb, marketed as Canada's premier ski resort. "Boasting the combined terrain of two superb mountains, the popular resort offers over 200 runs accessed by almost 40 lifts," reveals attorney Karen Crew.
In the second place, meanwhile, is the French Alps ski resort of Courchevel – famed for its upscale reputation, and a favorite of serious skiers looking for the thrill of a lifetime. "At Courchevel, 150 kilometers of stunning alpine terrain is accessed by 60 lifts," explains Karen Crew, "while its average four meters of annual snow remains meticulously maintained year-round."
The third of travel publication PlanetWare's 16 currently top-rated ski resorts is Zermatt in Switzerland. "A skier's dream, the magnificent Matterhorn can be seen from much of Zermatt's 350 kilometers of trails and slopes," says Karen Crew. Home to Europe's longest downhill run, Zermatt is also celebrated around the world for its off-piste opportunities, according to the expert.
An honorable mention must also go out, Karen Crew says, to fourth-through-tenth place on PlanetWare's list of the world's top-rated ski resorts of 2020. These are, the expert reveals: Vail Mountain Resort in Colorado; Aspen Snowmass, also in Colorado; Val d'Isere, close to the Italian border; Cortina D'Ampezzo, this time actually within Italy; another of Colorado's resorts – Telluride; the Japanese resort of Niseko; and, in the tenth position, France's famous and best-known ski resort, Chamonix.
