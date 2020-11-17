Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,708 in the last 365 days.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Participate at the 2020 Stephens Annual Investment Conference Virtual Event

/EIN News/ -- HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) announced today that management will be participating in a fireside chat at the 2020 Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern). BJ’s management will also virtually meet with institutional investors.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website located at https://investors.bjsrestaurants.com. A replay will be archived and available at the same location.

About BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (“BJ’s”) is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ’s broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ’s EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ’s has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ’s award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third party craft brewers. The BJ’s experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ’s owns and operates 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of our restaurants remains temporarily closed, and dine-in service is currently limited or not available and hours are limited in our remaining 209 restaurants. For more BJ’s information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

For further information, please contact Greg Levin of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. at (714) 500-2400 or JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or at bjri@jcir.com.


Primary Logo

You just read:

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Participate at the 2020 Stephens Annual Investment Conference Virtual Event

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.