Physician’s Choice CEO Logan Chierotti Awarded Titan 100

Chierotti Recognized Among Top CEOs in Colorado

/EIN News/ -- WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician’s Choice, a leader in the direct-to-consumer supplement industry, has announced the naming of CEO Logan Chierotti as a Titan 100. This prestigious title recognizes Colorado’s most accomplished business leaders demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

“It’s an honor to be recognized in the Titan 100,” said Chierotti. “We’ve been fortunate at Physician’s Choice to build a team that prioritizes passion, excellence, and innovation in all the work they bring forward. Without that, we wouldn’t be the company we are today.”

According to Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO, “The Titan 100 are shaping the future of Colorado’s business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field.” Collectively, the 2020 Titan 100 awardees and their companies will employ more than 83,000 individuals and generate over $56 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition book and profiled exclusively online.

Based in Colorado, Physician’s Choice is on a mission to ensure everyone has access to safe, high-quality supplements that actually work. Since the company’s inception in 2017, its growth has accelerated rapidly as a result of its commitment to pure, sustainably sourced, and clinically backed ingredients. For more information, visit www.physicianschoice.com.

Press Contact
Ellie Cooper
elliec@physicianschoice.com
(877) 395-2707

