Vaco Opens Vancouver Office; Names Nirad Chaudhari Managing Partner

Firm continues rapid expansion in Canada

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn. and VANCOUVER, Canada, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaco, a talent and solutions firm that provides consulting, contract and direct hire solutions to more than 40 markets around the globe, has opened an office in Vancouver as it continues its rapid expansion in Canada. The firm has named Nirad Chaudhari, an experienced talent recruiter and IT executive, managing partner.

Vaco’s Vancouver team will offer a full range of services including technology, finance, accounting, operations, administration and managed services. The new office is located at 2015 Main Street, and will help Vaco reach the thriving technology, trade, entertainment, tourism and construction industries.

“We’ve enjoyed exciting and rapid expansion in the Canadian market in recent years, and a great opportunity for continued growth exists in the Vancouver area,” said Tom Turpin, president of technology solutions for Vaco’s Canada offices. “The Vancouver market is the fastest-growing economy in the country and has untapped potential for success. We are thrilled to have Nirad lead our growth plans in this market.”

Chaudhari has more than 20 years of executive recruiting and C-suite building experience for the private and public sector. Prior to joining Vaco, he served as managing director for Experis, an IT, finance and engineering recruiting division of ManpowerGroup. Chaudhari was also a director and Vancouver branch manager for Randstad Canada. He brings vast global experience to the firm, having worked in India, the U.S. and Canada.

“Vaco is an innovative company with a dynamic culture that is experiencing quick growth across Canada, and Vancouver is a thriving center for investment in the technology, IT, AI, software development, cybersecurity and retail sectors,” said Chaudhari. “I am eager to lead our team and position Vaco as a force in the marketplace poised to capitalize on the many opportunities in British Columbia.”

The launch of Vaco in Vancouver builds on recent expansions in Canada, following its acquisition of Toronto-based Prodigy Bank, one of Canada’s fastest-growing technology talent firms, last month; its expansion into Montreal last year; and its Lannick acquisition in 2017. Canada is a key growth market for Vaco, which has experienced rapid expansion, serving 1,100 clients and more than 10,000 candidates since 2002. Vaco’s Vancouver office is part of a powerhouse that delivers talent and solutions across diverse industries and to nearly 10,000 clients globally as it continues to grow.

In recent years, Vaco has announced numerous other acquisitions and expansions, including the acquisition of MEBC Global, a Pennsylvania consulting firm specializing in supply chain processes in late 2018 that was rebranded Plantensive; the acquisition of Aventine Hill Partners, an advisory, consulting and executive search firm, as Vaco in San Antonio; and the acquisition last year of MorganFranklin Consulting, a leading finance and technology advisory firm based in the Washington, D.C. area, with regional offices in Atlanta, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

About Vaco

Vaco provides boutique level service with global reach in the areas of consulting, consultative project resources, executive search, permanent placement and strategic staffing. Areas of expertise include c-suite search, accounting, finance, technology, health care IT, operations, administration and international managed services. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 40 markets across the globe, 9,800 employees and has $700 million USD in revenue. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine’s list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 14 years and was named to Forbes’ 2018 & 2019 lists of America’s Best Recruiting Firms.

