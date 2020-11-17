Evans C. Agrapidis Is Featured in Online Interview with Ideamensch
Evans C. Agrapidis has a wealth of knowledge and experience to share with young entrepreneurs.JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that an in-depth interview with Evans C. Agrapidis is now live on the Ideamensch platform. With the purpose of helping entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life by sharing stories of success, Ideamensch uncovers what makes Evans C. Agrapidis tick, and how he has maintained continuous success over the duration of his career.
Evans C. Agrapidis was initially inspired by his father, who immigrated to the United States from Greece: “After I succeeded in becoming an attorney, he strongly suggested starting a practice of my own. He believed in my ability to succeed while representing the clients of my choice. The idea to own a law firm originated from my father’s vision for me.”
Once his career took off, Evans C. Agrapidis stayed true to his principles and values, including building honest and meaningful relationships with his clients. Understanding that his clients seek his services due to unforeseen circumstances and sometimes tragedy, he does his best to make everyone feel at home: “As an entrepreneur, I would recommend that you personally meet new clients in the reception area, if possible. Introduce yourself as the owner in a welcoming way, greet them, and perhaps offer a cup of coffee or a glass of water. It will leave a good first impression. It is important to personally greet people who come to your office and make them feel appreciated.”
While a string of successes colors Evans C. Agrapidis’ career, he himself admits that, at times, he has spread himself too thin: “I opened five small satellite offices at the same time. I was running to each office, trying to service them.” When clients would refuse to meet with anyone other than Evans, he began to realize that he bit off more than he could chew: “I had to close that location. I focused on my strengths in New Jersey, which is where I do most of my business. I learned not to overextend myself in business.”
In addition to recognizing his own limitations, the one lesson Evans C. Agrapidis has learned over the duration of his career, is that what you do for others is often more important than what you do for yourself: “Giving to others, either time or resources willingly, comes back to you ten times over. Being a good giver is well worth the reward.”
About Evans C. Agrapidis
Evans C. Agrapidis graduated Magna Cum Laude from Syracuse University with a bachelor's degree in accounting before going on to receive his Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law. As the Founder of Agrapidis & Maroules, his law firm has successfully advocated for thousands of clients who have been subject to work-related incidents and represented a wide range of personal injury matters.
Agrapidis has also been an active member of the New Jersey State and New Jersey Federal Bars since 1983 and the New York State and New York Federal Bars since 1985. He is currently a member of the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court and, as of 2020, is a member of the Lawyers of Distinction.
