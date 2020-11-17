Tacton Offering Free Customized ‘CPQ Test Drive’ SaaS Prototype Through Dec. 31

Trial Allows Organizations to Experience the Leading CPQ Solution Risk-Free, Specifically Tailored to Their Unique Individual Needs

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton , a global leader in CPQ-based Smart Commerce solutions for manufacturers, today announced an unprecedented program that provides interested organizations with a hands-on test drive of the industry’s leading CPQ platform at zero cost. The limited “CPQ Test Drive” program is a free offer through Dec. 31 that provides organizations with a risk-free trial. Through this program, Tacton will design a customized, live SaaS prototype then hand over the keys to the customer for 30 days.



Analysts and their impressive customer base agree that Tacton CPQ was built for manufacturers.

Gartner, Inc. recently po sitioned Tacton as a “Visionary” in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for CPQ report, the third year in a row that Tacton has appeared in the Quadrant and second as a Visionary. In addition, the company was identified as a Fall 2020 Leader in CPQ software based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.

"We are offering this program to give manufacturers the opportunity to easily and affordably see for themselves why analysts recognize Tacton as the best CPQ for complex manufacturing,” said Bo Gyldenvang, Chief Executive Officer at Tacton. “We want to bring the customer behind the curtain in this experience and give them the power to broadly assess the impact that CPQ can have on their business, at the same time allowing them to evaluate why our solutions and specialized domain expertise contribute to Tacton’s customers being leaders and disruptors in their industries.”

Tacton delivers the most comprehensive consumer-grade platform that allows manufacturers to make it easy for their customers to visualize and customize highly complex products and receive accurate pricing information in real-time. A long list of world-class manufacturers such as Siemens and Volvo Penta already use the Tacton platform to improve the CPQ experience for their customers, improving relationships, making processes more efficient and, ultimately, driving revenue.

With Tacton’s CPQ Test Drive offer, organizations will:

Experience a live CPQ prototype based on the customer's product.

See first-hand how CPQ transforms the customer buying experience and empowers sellers.

Work with CPQ experts with 20-plus years of industry experience supporting the world’s largest manufacturers.

Use CPQ to strategically transform the business with an in-depth look at critical points to digitalize and add value for customers.

Learn what it takes to set-up, administer, and maintain the leading CPQ solution in the industry.

Walk away with 30 days of access to a live, working system.

Those interested in Tacton’s CPQ Test Drive offer must register prior to Dec. 31, 2020, although workshops will be scheduled to take place into 2021. Space is limited — interested organizations can learn more and inquire about the offer at https://www.tacton.com/knowledge/custom-prototype/ .

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tacton

Tacton enables Smart Commerce for manufacturers by empowering organizations to extend beyond traditional commerce. Tacton Smart Commerce ensures manufacturers always offer optimal solutions to their customers throughout the entire B2B buyer journey. Our industry expertise and leading technology enable a seamless customer experience. Tacton provides solutions to our global customers such as ABB, Bosch, Caterpillar, Daimler, MAN, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Toshiba and Yaskawa. Tacton is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Stockholm, Sweden, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Germany; Warsaw, Poland; and Tokyo, Japan.

