Sabal Capital Partners Approved as Freddie Mac Optigo® Conventional Mortgage Lender

License Expands Sabal’s Loan Offerings, Enables Company to Meet National Borrower Demand for Multifamily Loans

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabal Capital Partners, LLC, a diversified financial services firm specializing in commercial real estate, lending and investing, today announced it has been approved by Freddie Mac as an Optigo® Conventional Mortgage lender. The recently obtained approval showcases Sabal’s continued expansion of its commercial real estate debt offerings and pipeline and enables the lender to offer core conventional loans to qualified borrowers for the acquisition, refinance and rehabilitation of multifamily communities.



The Freddie Mac Optigo® core multifamily loan products now offered by Sabal include debt solutions in Fixed-Rate, Float-to-Fixed and Floating-Rate. Licensed in 37 states, the lender is now actively serving borrowers across the country with these finance offerings. To start, Sabal will focus primarily on meeting mid-tier loan demand, where needs are currently underserved and the lender’s platform efficiencies will prove beneficial.

“Sabal’s ability to offer conventional Freddie Mac Optigo® multifamily loans signals another key milestone success for our rapidly growing lending platform,” says Pat Jackson, founder and CEO of Sabal Capital Partners. “We have been serving the small balance multifamily loan sector proficiently for many years. With these new core loan products we are now able to also serve borrowers looking for larger balance conventional multifamily mortgages, especially in the mid-tier loan range where demand is notably high today.”

The conventional Fixed-Rate Loan product provides fast and flexible financing for a wide range of apartment properties, offering five- to 10-year terms with non-recourse, except for standard carve-out provisions. The Float-to-Fixed Rate Loan product is ideal for multifamily assets in need of light repositioning, though property enhancements are not required. Payments made during the first two years are floating-rate and those during the following seven years are fixed-rate. The Floating-Rate Loan offering is well suited for borrowers who wish to take advantage of lower, shorter-term rates with prepayment flexibility. The non-recourse loan, excepting standard carve-out provisions, is offered in five-, seven- and 10-year terms.

“Sabal has been a valuable part of the Freddie Mac Optigo® Small Balance Loan Program these past few years,” says Rich Martinez, senior vice president of production and sales for Freddie Mac Multifamily. “Their team, technology and success in handling significant loan transaction volume makes them a natural fit for providing mid-range conventional apartment property loans as well.”

For information on Sabal’s Freddie Mac Optigo® loan offerings, both conventional and small balance, visit www.sabal.com for details and eligibility.

About Sabal Capital Partners, LLC

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Sabal Capital Partners, LLC and its commercial real estate lending and servicing subsidiaries and affiliates have originated over $4 billion nationally through their highly specialized wholesale lending platform. Sabal strives to keep clients and investors ahead of the curve, representing a corporate philosophy based upon the core practices of innovation, partnership, commitment to excellence and entrepreneurship. Sabal’s dedication to advancing the financial services industry has led to the development of SNAP™, an innovative platform designed to optimize the lending and investment processes and enable a highly efficient interaction between Sabal and its client and investor base. Sabal is a nationally rated Commercial Primary Servicer and Commercial Special Servicer by Morningstar with a CS2 ranking. For more information about Sabal, visit www.sabal.com.