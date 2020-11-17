SAIT celebrates major milestone

New bursary created for SAIT alumni in honour of reaching a quarter million graduates

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, AB, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) announced the creation of a new $250,000 bursary for our alumni. Having reached the incredible milestone of 250,000 graduates this year, the bursary is part of the institution’s campaign to celebrate a quarter million alumni.

Since 1916, SAIT graduates have raised the stakes as community builders, industry leaders, visionaries, trailblazers, entrepreneurs and innovators. Through booms and busts, and global pandemics, SAIT alumni have not only rebuilt our communities, they have also become a network that supports one another.

Through the success of our alumni affinity program with TD Insurance Meloche Monnex, $250,000 from the program fund is being allocated to create the Alumni for Alumni Bursary — a continuing education bursary exclusively for SAIT alumni.

“This bursary was grown by our alumni community, so it is fitting the money will directly support them,” says Dr. David Ross, SAIT President and CEO. “SAIT is committed to being a lifelong learning partner for our alumni. We believe, whether is it reskilling or reinventing, with career-ready programs through SAIT, our alumni will continue to drive the growth of our city, province and economy.”

The bursary offers SAIT graduates the opportunity to take one of more than 500 continuing education or professional studies courses of their choice, free of charge, through SAIT’s new Centre for Continuing Education and Professional Studies.

The Government of Alberta is matching the funds making the total available $500,000.

The Minister of Advanced Education, Demetrios Nicolaides says, “We are pleased to recognize this milestone by matching SAIT’s funding to establish a new scholarship for alumni. This one-time scholarship will allow alumni to enroll in classes to hone their existing skills or learn something new entirely, and set themselves up for success.”

Alumni can get started by exploring programs and expressing their interest at sait.ca/YOURcareer. Verified graduates will receive a personal code to use for any available Winter 2021 term continuing education or professional studies course at SAIT. The funding will draw down on a first-come-first-served basis. The limit is one course per graduate.

Learn more about the bursary at: sait.ca/yourcareer

Learn more about SAIT’s Centre for Continuing Education and Professional Studies.

About SAIT

Established in 1916, SAIT was the first publicly funded technical school of its kind in North America. Today, SAIT is a global leader in applied education, serving 50,000 students annually through more than 100 career programs and 1,300 part-time courses. Action-based learning, solution-focused research and enterprising collaborations with industry partners ensure SAIT students are career-ready when they graduate. SAIT is honoured to be selected by Mediacorp Canada Inc. as one of Alberta’s Top Employers for 2020. sait.ca

