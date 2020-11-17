Mike Barron’s Closer Agency Now Accepting New Students
Leading digital marketing specialist Mike Barron introduces Mike Barron’s Closer Agency to the public.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 16th, seasoned mentor and expert internet marketing consultant Mike Barron launched the highly-anticipated Mike Barron’s Closer Agency. This brand new product will educate aspiring marketers on how to open and operate a High Ticket Closer Agency. Mike Barron’s Closer Agency delivers in-depth online sales knowledge in addition to partnering with elite marketers to close high ticket deals.
After six years spent growing his own internet marketing and sales agency, LimeLight Media, which has translated into multiple seven-figure businesses, Mike Barron started Mike Barron’s Closer Academy in August 2020. This product marked the very first time the digital marketing aficionado opened up his online sales training consultancy to the general public. Now, he is again accepting students to Mike Barron’s Closer Agency, a monumental stride for his business career.
A frontrunner in the industry, Mike Barron is eager to share his proficiency to high ticket sales success through his new product. The team at Mike Barron’s Closer Agency is thrilled to announce it is already receiving inquiries from elite marketers interested in hiring people who have trained under him. Just recently, two of Mike Barron’s young students grew to top performers after adapting Mike Barron’s expertise into their sales and closing strategies.
“Invest money into yourself,” says Mike Barron. “That is the most important thing you or anyone can ever do.” Mike Barron believes that reaching beyond one’s comfort zone will propel them to success. He is always focused on lifting others up to gain sight of their true potential, which can be manifested through his new product.
Mike Barron’s Closer Agency aims to enrich aspiring entrepreneurs with strategies for success. His team of marketing and sales experts is ready to provide tools for building a business, driving conversions, and gaining loyal customers. Planning to maintain this mentorship path for the next five to ten years, he and his team are committed to making a tangible impact through Mike Barron’s Closer Agency.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, consumers are continuing to turn toward online businesses more than ever before. Digital marketing and online sales has become an essential tool for all businesses to incorporate into their approach. Mike Barron’s Closer Agency recognizes the benefits of integrating companies into the digital realm and provides the necessary instruments to do so.
“Mike has been so amazing to work with. He’s such a great mentor and coach,” says Ryan To, a student of Mike Barron’s Closer Academy. “We work in so much detail; there are so many gems in the actual program and what he teaches. Mike will level you up.”
To learn more about Mike Barron and his new product, please visit https://www.themikebarron.com/.
About Mike Barron
Mike Barron is easily recognized as one of the leading fitness marketers and sales mentor globally. He attributes his success to personal qualities like mindfulness and ambition. In addition to his various mentorship programs, Mike Barron runs a wildly successful fitness studio and online training business in San Diego, Superior Fitness.
Mike Barron utilizes concepts for his own business that are based on real statistics and results. He has even overcome COVID-19 challenges by adapting virtual training into his strategy while continuing to take on new clients.
