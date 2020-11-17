EarthCam Expands Autodesk Partnership

Next-Level Integration for Live Webcam, VDC, and VR Dollhouse

/EIN News/ -- Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Autodesk University, EarthCam introduced unprecedented capabilities for Autodesk’s construction industry clients. Now, by merging real-time webcam imagery with Autodesk platforms, new intelligent perspectives of jobsites are being created. To that effort, EarthCam is premiering View Builder, PlanGrid Tasks and VR Dollhouse, unique, navigable 3D models infused with EarthCam’s 360° imagery.

“EarthCam is a great Autodesk partner, taking full advantage of the power of the Forge Viewer by integrating an array of photographic imagery,” said Jim Quanci, Senior Director, Developer Advocacy & Support at Autodesk. “The relationship between Autodesk and EarthCam is creating new innovative and valuable insights that enable VDC teams to make better more timely decisions that eliminate mistakes, reduce costs, keep projects on schedule and improve the safety of the construction site for everyone.”

Project teams can leverage EarthCam’s integration with Autodesk to view synched live camera streams meshed with model views, and zoom in on architectural details while immediately seeing the corresponding model alignment. The new View Builder provides VDC teams with a completely customizable way to create and save different layered views within the Forge Viewer. Project managers can prove that milestones have been reached by using merged images and model layers to show as-built conditions. For example, the steel model can be isolated to track progress early in construction. With View Builder, teams can quickly present the most relevant model layers with real-time video to support daily reports.

“As we continue to experiment with the combination of live webcams, 360° reality captures, drones and Autodesk BIM, we’re discovering solutions that create powerful new perspectives of the construction process,” said Brian Cury, CEO and Founder of EarthCam. “We’ve found untapped potential in the visual information that our cameras are able to produce on the jobsite and we’re excited to share these results to add value for our clients.”

VR Site Tour is EarthCam’s industry-leading 360° reality capture solution for site inspections and sharing jobsite information. New for Autodesk University are VR Dollhouse views, created by merging 360° photo content with Navisworks or Revit models to create new ways to walk the jobsite. Previously, generating these views required time consuming and expensive scans. EarthCam’s new option is much easier and less costly, requiring only a quick DIY site walk-through to grab 360° photos that are then merged with existing BIM models. Adding the dollhouse view enables remote fly-through navigation and gamified controls to quickly assess jobsite progress, resolve disputes and communicate with stakeholders.

Another efficiency was introduced to allow PlanGrid users to upload EarthCam visual data directly to PlanGrid Tasks. Actionable items, supported with imagery, can be assigned to project team members to fast-track understanding about what work needs to be completed, and by when, promoting collaboration and avoiding delays.

EarthCam is driving productivity for a more visually informative jobsite. EarthCam provides end-to-end services, including camera rentals, same-day delivery and professional installation. To learn about the new Autodesk integrations, visit EarthCam’s virtual exhibit at Autodesk University or at https://www.earthcam.net/autodesk/.

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and reality capture solutions for corporate and government clients. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patented technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events. EarthCam has documented over a trillion dollars of construction projects around the world. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre campus in Northern New Jersey.

Projects documented by EarthCam include: Hudson Yards, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center, LaGuardia Airport, TWA Hotel at JFK Airport, Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, Qatar Rail, The Jeddah Tower, 56 Leonard Street, 432 Park Avenue, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre in Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty Museum, and the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

Learn more about EarthCam’s innovative solutions at earthcam.net.

