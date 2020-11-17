SVI Receives Follow-on Purchase Order from U.S. Government as Sole-Source Provider of Facial Recognition Binocular System

/EIN News/ -- CALABASAS, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StereoVision Imaging, Inc. (SVI), an emerging world leader in 2D and 3D/4DLiDAR based facial/object recognition and remote sensing technology, has secured a follow-on purchase order from the U.S. government for additional units of its next generation, portable Facial Recognition Binocular System (FRBS). The new order brings the total value of units purchased to more than $4.5 million.

The advanced binocular system enables U.S. and coalition war fighters to integrate stand-off surveillance operations with real-time actionable intelligence. It supports the identification of non-cooperative persons-of-interest under challenging uncontrolled environmental conditions with very high levels of accuracy, and allows timely data analysis and data-to-decision for command leadership.

SVI is the sole-source provider of FRBS technology to the U.S. Army under a U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Joint Urgent Operational Need (JUON) statement. SVI expects to ship the units in the first quarter of 2021.

The SVI FRBS platform incorporates SVI’s industry-leading facial recognition technology in a mobile binocular format. The system’s high-definition optics fueled by its proprietary facial analytical and deep learning face matching algorithms provide rapid ‘point-and-click’ subject identification at the required stand-off distances.

Through real-world operational testing, FRBS has been designed to support United Combatant Command (COCOM) missions that involve surveillance, reconnaissance, exploitation, identity and information operations, counterterrorism and anti-insurgency. The new units are destined for deployment across U.S. Central and European Command theatres.

“With this next shipment, we believe we have entered an important next phase with the design and initial deployments of our FRBS,” stated SVI founder and president Gregory Steinthal. “We anticipate the program will soon advance to full production and look for it to transition into formal program of record. We are uniquely positioned as the sole-source provider of this advanced technology to the U.S. military, which affirms the tremendous unmatched capabilities it provides.”



SVI sees opportunities for deployment of FRBS to other government agencies, such as federal law enforcement, airport security, border patrol and entry control points.

About StereoVision Imaging, Inc.

StereoVision Imaging (SVI) is an emerging global leader in biometric/object recognition and remote sensing technology, enabling governments and commercial organizations to perform identity and object recognition with the highest-level of speed and accuracy. Beyond FRBS, the company’s patented Dual Chirp 4D LiDAR (light detection and ranging) technology provides the most accurate 4D biometric security system in the world at the longest ranges. Its products are currently used by the U.S. military as well as other government agencies and organizations. SVI is focused on enhancing national security and public safety by solving the world’s most difficult identity validation and analysis challenges. For additional information, please visit www.stereovisioninc.com.

