Award-Winning Author Jermiko Thomas Shares Children’s Book Series “Adventures of Walter”
Jermiko Thomas’ popular children’s book series, “Adventures of Walter” teaches children valuable lessons and traits to navigate life’s challenges.UTICA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jermiko Thomas proudly introduces "Adventures of Walter", a 5-book children’s series that explores elements of overcoming fears, STEM education, autism and unexpected friendship, bullying, and facing adversity. Although Walter, the series protagonist, makes the most meaningful mark on readers through his admirable traits, each title includes different characters. "Adventures of Walter" is beautifully illustrated and contains rhyming sentences, which fosters maximum reader engagement.
The first book in the series, "The Fearless Boy Inventor" highlights Walter’s creative endeavors while encouraging readers to use their imagination without fear. The second title, "An Adventure With STEM", follows Walter and his friends as they use nature to learn about science, technology, engineering, and math, critical subjects to introduce to young and impressionable minds.
The third "Adventures of Walter" book titled "Walter & Lily: Unexpected Friendship & Autism" tells the powerful story of a friendship that navigates a disability. It teaches readers the value of understanding and acceptance, which will translate into their daily lives as they meet people from various walks of life. The fourth installment, "The Bully-Free Brigade", follows Walter and his two friends who work tirelessly to end bullying in their school.
Rounding off the series is "Celebrating Life with Friends", which teaches young readers how to face difficult situations with the help of their friends. Children and parents alike admire the "Adventures of Walter" series for its relatable content, lovable characters, and engaging storylines.
“'The Fearless Boy Inventor' has great illustrations and a nice story. My 3 children (6, 8, 10) jumped all over this book,” says Lorraine. “I can't wait to read more from the author!”
Multiple books in the series have won awards already, and come 2021, the rest of "Adventures of Walter" will be up for international recognition. "Adventures of Walter" is available in paperback, ebook, and audiobook formats. Each book is priced at $3.99 on Kindle, with paperback versions at various price points.
The "Adventures of Walter" series is available for purchase on Amazon.
About the Author
Jermiko Thomas is an entrepreneur, speaker, and seasoned author who believes in the power of dreaming big to overcome life’s many challenges. This mindset stemmed from his own childhood trials, in which he grew up learning sign language and didn’t speak until six years old.
Currently residing in Utica, New York, Jermiko holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of the People. In addition to writing his beloved children’s book series, "Adventures of Walter", Jermiko is also the author of "A Story of Love With James and Mary" and "Basic Rules of Health & Fitness". As of recently, he is even the creator of a gaming app.
Through his storytelling, Jermiko aims to awaken his audience in a way that will define their path to success. He has allowed his challenges growing up to inspire his work in hopes that young readers will become enlightened by his journey.
Jermiko Thomas
Cornhill Entertainment
CornhillEntertainment@gmail.com