Magic Sign Rookie Chuma Okeke

The Orlando Magic have signed rookie forward Chuma Okeke (CHOO-muh oh-KEE-kee), President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chuma (Okeke) to the team,” said Weltman. “He’s demonstrated all of the characteristics that we had seen in him when we drafted him and we look forward to him starting his career with us.”

Okeke (6’8”, 230, 8/18/98) was selected in the first round (16th overall) of the 2019 NBA (http://www.NBA.com) Draft. He played and started in 38 games during the 2018-19 campaign as a sophomore at Auburn University, averaging 12.0 ppg., 6.8 rpg., 1.9 apg., 1.82 stlpg. and 1.21 blkpg. in 29.1 minpg., while shooting .387 (55-142) from three-point range. Okeke led the Tigers in rebounding, steals (third in the SEC) and blocked shots. He was named to the 2019 SEC All-Tournament Team and the 2019 All-Midwest Regional Team. Okeke helped the Tigers reach the 2019 NCAA Final Four, but sustained a season-ending knee injury (torn left ACL) during their Sweet Sixteen win against North Carolina. During that contest, he became the first Auburn player since 2000 and fifth ever to record 20+ points and 10+ rebounds in a NCAA Tournament game.

Okeke played in 72 career games (38 starts) during two seasons (2017-19) at Auburn University, averaging 9.9 ppg., 6.3 rpg., 1.5 apg. and 1.28 stlpg. in 25.5 minpg., while shooting .389 (89-229) from three-point range.

