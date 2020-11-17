Connect Media Honors Three at Greystone for its 2020 Women in Real Estate Awards

Ana Ramos in Los Angeles, Lisa M. Fischman in New York, and Cory Caroline Sams in Atlanta Receive Accolades for Work in their Regions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that three people have been selected by Connect Media for its 2020 Women in Real Estate Awards. Greystone’s managing director Ana Ramos in Los Angeles, vice president Lisa M. Fischman in New York, and Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors’ senior director, Cory Caroline Sams in Atlanta, are among the women who are being honored this year.



Los Angeles-based Ana Ramos is a managing director with Greystone, and the regional head of west coast small loan production for the company. She has more than 20 years of commercial real estate experience, and an extensive underwriting and production background that includes closing more than $2 billion in loan originations. Though she excels in small loan production for Greystone, Ana also recently closed a $35 million deal that involved restructuring the borrowing entity so that it could qualify for Fannie Mae executive. Ana is also a mentor to others professionally and personally -- she is a member of CREW Los Angeles, participates in a CRE Women’s monthly dinner, and is a founding sponsor of Greystone’s Women’s Network.

Selected as a winner for Connect CRE’s New York region, Greystone vice president Lisa M. Fischman has been working in commercial real estate for a decade, making the switch to this industry after a successful career in advertising. Based in New York, Lisa focuses on the construction, acquisition and refinancing of multifamily and healthcare real estate assets. She prides herself on finding creative solutions to address all aspects of her clients’ capital stack needs. Lisa’s trademark decisive communication skills and creativity have resulted in long-standing relationships in this industry, which ultimately benefit her clients.

Atlanta-based Cory Caroline Sams is a senior director for Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors, a joint venture partner focused on multifamily investment sales in the Southeast. When Cory first joined Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors more than a decade ago, she served as the marketing coordinator and research analyst. Today, as a broker and senior director, her focus is on Class A transactions in the region’s suburban, secondary and tertiary markets, as well as on urban B and C class value-add opportunities. One of only a handful of female multifamily real estate brokers in the Southeast, Cory has assisted in the sale of over 20,000 units, representing well over $1 billion in transactional volume.

About Connect Media’s 2020 Women in Real Estate Awards



Now in its fourth consecutive year, Connect Media’s Women in Real Estate Awards honors women whose talent, drive, and fresh ideas have helped them succeed and become influential in commercial real estate.

This year, in addition to 10 National honorees, Connect Media selected an additional 110 women, or 10 from each of the regions they cover, which includes California, Seattle and the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix, Texas, Chicago, Boston and New England, New York, Washington, DC, Atlanta and the Southeast, and Florida and the Gulf Coast.

Award winners are leaders in roles across the CRE spectrum, and include professionals in development, finance, brokerage, investment sales and real estate law, for example.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

About Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors

Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors is a commercial investment brokerage company specializing in the sale of multifamily and retail properties throughout the Southeast. The firm is one of the largest and oldest privately held apartment brokerage firms in the region. Greystone Brown real estate professionals are committed to understanding the objectives of maximizing yields and profits while being able to meet critical time frames. For more information, visit www.brownra.com.

