Brainshark Announces Winners of 2020 SHARKIE Awards for Sales Enablement Excellence

Annual awards program honors Brainshark customers that drive business success through sales enablement and readiness programs, content and strategies

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brainshark, Inc., the leading platform for data-driven sales enablement and readiness, today announced the winners of the 2020 SHARKIE Awards. This annual program recognizes outstanding sales enablement content, success stories and leadership during the past year from among Brainshark’s thousands of customers and business users.

This year’s winners were selected from entries across four main categories: “Sales Enablement Program of the Year,” “Sales Enablement Leader of the Year”, “Coaching Program of the Year” and “Best Presentation.” Winners were recognized (in part) for using sales readiness and enablement technologies to positively impact their business.

“We take tremendous pride in the success our customers achieve each year, and the key role Brainshark plays in helping them reach their sales enablement and readiness goals. We are thrilled to recognize this year’s impressive group of award winners,” said Karin Moffett, Chief Customer Officer, Brainshark. “Obviously, 2020 has been no ordinary year. Congratulations to the winners and all of the individuals and companies that submitted nominations, and whose skill, hard work and creativity enabled their teams to reach new levels of productivity and performance.”

The 2020 winners, listed by category, are:

Sales Enablement Program of the Year

EverFi

Natus Medical

Tyson Foods

Sales Enablement Leader of the Year

Andrew Solomon, Director of Sales Training, Associated Materials

Chuck Lee, SVP, Sales Enablement, FLEETCOR

Kathleen Hill, Global Sales Training Manager, Natus Medical

Coaching Program of the Year

J.G. Wentworth

OwnBackup

Presentation of the Year

Hearst – Continuous Learning (Gold winner – Best Overall)

LabCorp – Continuous Training (Silver winner – Best Overall)

Thermo Fisher Scientific – Company Communications (Bronze winner – Best Overall)

LabCorp – Onboarding

March & McLennan Agency, St. Louis – Company Communication

“It's an honor to be recognized as a 2020 Sales Enablement Leader of the Year by Brainshark,” said Andrew Solomon of Associated Materials. “Their readiness platform has played an integral part in the onboarding and continuing education of our sales team. I'm also incredibly grateful for their amazing support team.”

FLEETCOR’s Chuck Lee said: “Brainshark technology has been the key enabler in 2020 for our North America Fuels sales teams. The platform has been a game-changer in helping us reduce non-productive sales time as we replaced in-person live training activities with a digital learning approach. With Brainshark, we are more nimble than ever before.”

Natus Medical’s Kathleen Hill added: “By utilizing Brainshark's sales enablement technology, the Natus Medical global sales teams are prepared with effective training – keeping them up-to-date with clinical and product knowledge along with key messaging that helps them succeed in today’s challenging sales environment."

For more information about the SHARKIE Awards and this year’s winners (including 2020’s top presentations), please visit:

https://www.brainshark.com/resources/sharkie-award-winners-2020

About Brainshark

Brainshark’s data-driven sales enablement and readiness platform provides client-facing teams with the knowledge, skills and resources they need to perform at the highest level. With best-of-breed solutions for training and coaching, as well as cutting-edge insights into sales performance, customers can ensure their sales reps are always ready to make the most of any selling situation. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensure reps master key messages; empower teams with dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily and accessed anywhere; and use powerful scorecards to visualize sales performance trends and make real connections from improved readiness to increased revenue. Thousands of customers – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to close performance gaps and get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.

