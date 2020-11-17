Ting to bring Crazy Fast Fiber Internet® to Culver City, CA

Announcing the next California city to get gigabit fiber Internet from Ting Internet

Ting Internet, a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC) is expanding its fiber Internet service in California. Culver City joins Solana Beach (announced November 2019), and Fullerton (announced April 2019), to become the third Ting Internet town in California, and 12th in the U.S.

Ting Internet’s mission is to bring the speed, reliability and opportunity that only true gigabit fiber-optic Internet infrastructure can provide to residences and businesses in cities and towns across the U.S. Ting Internet pairs lightning-fast, low latency, ultra-reliable fiber Internet access with world class support, to deliver an unparalleled Internet experience. Ting Internet launched in 2015 in Charlottesville, VA, and has since brought fiber access to towns and cities in North Carolina, California, Idaho, Maryland and Colorado.

Network construction in Culver City is slated to begin in 2021, and the first customers will be lit with fiber service by the summer.



“We are pleased to welcome Ting to the community and we are excited that residents and businesses will have more choice in "fiber-to-the-home" high-speed Internet service providers, especially during these challenging times and into the future, as many of us continue to fully or partly work from home,” said Culver City Mayor Göran Eriksson.

“The people of Culver City, like people all over the United States, want faster, more reliable Internet. We're proud and excited to welcome Culver City, the third Ting Internet town in California and the 12th Ting Internet town overall,” said Elliot Noss, CEO of Tucows.

Pre-orders for Ting service are open for Culver City

Culver City residents can pre-order Ting Crazy Fast Fiber Internet® now at ting.com/culvercity. A one-time, refundable $9 pre-order is returned as a credit on a customer’s first bill. Culver City residents who pre-order in 2020 will receive free installation and a fifty-dollar credit on their first bill. When we begin lighting fiber in a new neighborhood, we also look to our pre-orders first to establish the priority for service activation.



Updates will be announced on the dedicated Culver City Ting Town page at ting.com/culvercity. This page will be updated regularly as milestones are reached.

Ting Internet offers symmetrical gigabit fiber Internet for residential, small business, and enterprise customers. Home gigabit Internet costs $89 a month. Business gigabit Internet costs $139 a month. Enterprise Internet service levels, installations and pricing are customized to business needs and can be discussed with the Ting Internet Enterprise team.



CEO Elliot Noss, Head of Market Development and Strategic Partnerships Monica Webb, and other members of the Ting Internet team are available to speak with local and national media.

