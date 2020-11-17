Manus Bio Raises $75M in Series B Financing to Expand Biomanufacturing Platform for Natural Ingredients

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manus Bio Inc. (Manus Bio), a leader in the production of complex natural products through advanced fermentation, has raised $75M in Series B financing to expand its advanced fermentation platform for manufacturing natural ingredients. This round was led by a new strategic partner, BBGI Public Company Limited (BBGI), a leading manufacturer and distributor of bio-based products based in Bangkok, Thailand. Other participants in the round include both new and existing investors.



Chemical manufacturing is undergoing a period of transition, from an era focused on petrochemical derived chemical synthesis and plant extraction to one which leverages the power of biotechnology. Manus Bio was founded in 2011 with the mission of developing an economical and sustainable biomanufacturing platform for accessing rare and complex natural ingredients. This round of financing will be used to expand Manus Bio’s manufacturing capabilities in Augusta, GA and to bring a number of new products in Manus Bio’s R&D pipeline to commercialization.

“We believe that Manus Bio has unique capabilities to bring product innovation to the marketplace through their efficient and sustainable fermentation technology. With this additional funding, they are well-positioned to establish a world-class biomanufacturing platform at scale for a number of important ingredients,” said Kittiphong Limsuwannarot, CEO of BBGI.

Dr. Ajikumar Parayil, CEO of Manus Bio commented, “Over the next two decades, we expect biotechnology to expand markets, reduce costs, and replace traditional feedstocks with renewable alternatives. Manus Bio is ready to play a leading role in this transformation to make nature more accessible and affordable to the world while preserving precious natural resources.”

Earlier this year, Manus Bio successfully launched an important flavor ingredient for use in food and beverages. Manus Bio is also commercializing NutraSweet Natural, a great-tasting natural, zero calorie sweetener, which will help reduce sugar consumption and curb the growing rates of obesity and diabetes.

About Manus Bio

Manus Bio leverages rapid advances in Biology to produce complex natural ingredients used in our daily lives as flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, cosmetics, vitamins, pharmaceuticals and agricultural chemicals. Using its advanced fermentation technology, Manus Bio recreates natural processes for next-generation industrial biomanufacturing and provides sustainable and cost-effective sources of ingredients for health, wellness, and nutrition. To learn more, visit www.manusbio.com.

Contact: info@manusbio.com