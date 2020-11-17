Healthe Announces Availability of Boeing-Licensed Sanitization Wand for Widespread Commercial Applications

High-powered, portable Healthe WAND ProTM device quickly inactivates viruses and bacteria on indoor surfaces

/EIN News/ -- Melbourne, FL, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthe, the leader in developing and deploying sanitization, circadian and biological lighting solutions, today announced the availability of the first commercial grade sanitization wand that uses Far-UVC 222 light. Healthe has licensed Boeing technology to create Healthe WAND ProTM, a powerful wand that can quickly inactivate up to 99.7% of viruses and bacteria, especially in hard to reach places. This portable and versatile solution is ideal for use in a number of sectors, including transportation, hospitality, offices and retail.

In conjunction with its Confident Travel Initiative (CTI), Boeing recently entered into a patent and technology license with Healthe on a Boeing-developed portable wand to sanitize airplane cabins. The WAND Pro, which Healthe is producing for aerospace, will now be made available to other sectors.

“We are excited to be the first licensee of Boeing's patented technology in this space which will enable Healthe to make this solution commercially available to aerospace and other industries,” said Jim Guyette, Chief Operating Officer, Healthe. “WAND Pro is another key addition to our existing UVC and Far-UVC suite of solutions that are designed to help businesses provide strong layers of protection for its employees and customers.”

The Healthe WAND Pro is a powerful sanitization wand that delivers Far-UVC 222 light to quickly sanitize indoor surfaces using proprietary technology. It provides businesses a portable, chemical-free, fast alternative to other options on the market today.

Additionally, the wand’s ergonomic compact design and portability make it easier to sanitize hard to reach spaces like airplane lavatories and sensitive electrical equipment panels, bus and train seats, restrooms and in confined work spaces.

The WAND Pro runs on both universal 115V AC power or DC battery backup and batteries can be easily removed and recharged for convenient extended battery operation. It also comes in a self contained case for convenient transportation and storage when not in use.

The WAND Pro is now available for purchase directly on Healthe’s website. Interested businesses can pre-order starting today with shipments to begin in early 2021.

A growing library of evidence, including independent research backed by many peer-reviewed scientific and medical journals, demonstrates a clear role for Far-UVC light in promoting human health and wellness. This includes being effective at inactivating viral particles in the air and on surfaces as well as being safe for use in indoor environments. One recent study, led by one of the world’s leading UVC researchers in Dr. David Brenner, is yet another powerful testament to the technology’s safety and efficacy, including against coronaviruses.

The WAND Pro is the newest addition to Healthe’s comprehensive, four layered suite of sanitization solutions that utilize UVC and Far-UVC 222 light to sanitize indoor environments in real time by deactivating air and surface contaminants. There is also a walk-through Healthe Entry ® (formerly Portal), which can remove up to 90 percent of the viral load on clothes and belongings in just 20 seconds. Next, Healthe Space ® (formerly Downlight) is deployed to sanitize surfaces and air in real time. Finally, Healthe Air® combines the germicidal properties of ultraviolet light and carbon activated filtration to improve air quality in indoor spaces.

About Healthe:

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying sanitization, circadian and biological lighting solutions. These products inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces, regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance and enhance sleep. Healthe’s mission is to harness the power of light to create a safer, more productive and healthier shared environment. Learn more at www.healtheinc.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

