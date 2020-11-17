Fortem Technologies Announces Formation of Government Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- Pleasant Grove, Utah, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortem Technologies, Inc., the leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, announced today the formation of a Government Advisory Board composed of former military, intelligence, and federal government executives across civilian, defense, and intelligence sectors. The Government Advisory Board will provide strategic insights to help the company further advance the work and goals of the U.S. government and its allies.

“We are excited to work with these esteemed advisors,” said Timothy Bean, CEO of Fortem Technologies. “The security of our venues, campuses, military bases, and cities is key to supporting a bright future in a world of autonomous robots.”

Government Advisory Board members include:

Bruce Lemkin, Former Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs. As Deputy Under Secretary, he was charged with meeting U.S. national security objectives through building relationships with foreign air forces and was responsible for developing interoperable aerospace capabilities with allied and partner countries around the world.

Kevin Meiners, Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Enterprise Capacity. Kevin was the Deputy Director of National Intelligence while working in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). His 34-year career also included the role of Director of Advanced Technology within the Defense Airborne Reconnaissance Office (DARO), where he oversaw the development of early unmanned aircraft vehicle (UAV) programs, and as the director of ISR Systems within the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Command, Control, and Communications (ASD/C3I).

Lynn Wright, Former Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence. Lynn recently completed a 34-year career as a civilian intelligence professional. She has expertise in naval and military intelligence issues, technical and human collection operations, and organizational leadership.

Terry Ryan, Former CEO of Tenax Aerospace, Mercury Federal Systems and Adroit Systems; Director Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems, DoD; Deputy Director, Defense Airborne Reconnaissance Office; Professional staff member Senate and House Select Committees on Intelligence; USMC Infantry Commander.

Rose Mooney, Technical and FAA Policy Expert on drones; Former Executive Director Mid-Atlantic Aviation. Rose Mooney has been working in the UAS industry for over 15 years and served as an advisor to NASA on UAS.

Gene Colabatistto, Current President/CEO of General Aerospace Company. Gene recently retired from his position as the President, CAE Defense & Security. He previously held executive positions at SAIC, Space Imaging, SPOT Image, and Veridian. Former President, CA Defense & Security, ​executive positions at SAIC.

Maryam Rhamni, MS in Cybersecurity Policy. Maryam serves on the Board of the Society of High-Performance Computing Professionals. She has worked in several critical infrastructure sectors and is the current Forum Co-Chair for the IEEE Women in Engineering.

Marshall Wright, Former Director of Business Development for the Utah Governor's Office for Economic Development.

David Redl, Former Administrator, Department of Commerce, NTIA. Primary advisor on telecom policy, including broadband access and spectrum. Fostered the private sector’s lead in 5G deployment.

About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced ecosystem of distributed radar, AI at-the-edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors, protects, and defends the world’s corridors, venues, infrastructures, borders, and regions from dangerous or malicious drone threats. The same ecosystem is accelerating the safety of the world’s airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners, and others. For more information, please visit www.fortemtech.com.

Amanda Mieczkowski Fortem Technologies 631-707-1058 amanda@bamtheagency.com