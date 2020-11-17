Spirit Airlines Reconnects Family and Friends as Peruvian Border Restrictions Lift

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brightest planes in the sky are helping loved ones see each other again as they resume soaring over Peru. Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) restarted nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Lima’s Jorge Chávez International Airport (LIM) on Nov. 7, bridging the gap between the two countries after eight months of border closures due to COVID-19. The airline offers connections to more than 15 major U.S. cities for Guests flying through Fort Lauderdale.



"Our Team Members in Lima are on a mission to welcome visitors as well as reconnect friends and families, and we’ve been waiting eight months to make it happen,” said Camilo Martelo, Director of International Airports for Spirit Airlines. “Spirit’s return to Lima offers Guests so much more than convenient flights and great fares. It’s a chance for them to regain some normalcy, and we’re proud to play a part in that.”

More than 2.1 million Guests have travelled on Spirit planes between Lima and Fort Lauderdale since the airline inaugurated service on the route in 2007. The airline opened a city ticket office in Miraflores in January 2020, alongside travel agency AGUNSA Peru, as part of Spirit’s commitment to invest in the Guest experience from the moment they book a flight.

Guests traveling to Peru will be required to wear both a face shield and face covering and must present a negative PCR diagnostic test performed no more than 72 hours prior to the time of travel. They must also sign a sworn statement agreeing to comply with the mandatory 14-day quarantine and attest they are free of COVID-19 symptoms upon entry to the country. For more information on the requirements set for traveling to Peru, please visit the U.S. Embassy in Peru’s webpage.

Guest Safety

Spirit’s commitment to Safe Travels includes a multi-layered safety approach that requires all Guests and Team Members to wear face coverings. Each Guest agrees to that policy as part of a health and safety acknowledgement prior to boarding the aircraft. Every plane in our Fit Fleet® uses state-of-the-art, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that capture 99.97% of particles and filter the air for contaminants every 2 to 3 minutes.

Between each flight, enhanced cabin cleaning procedures focus on high-touch areas such as tray tables and armrests. Spirit also uses two EPA-registered fogging treatments. The first applies a safe, high-grade disinfectant that’s effective against coronaviruses. The second uses an antimicrobial product that forms an invisible barrier on all surfaces that kills bacteria and viruses on contact for 30 days. Please visit Spirit’s COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

