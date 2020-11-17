AFP-Services becomes FACTSTORY

Ten years after its creation, AFP-Services, a subsidiary of Agence France-Presse, specializing in on-demand custom content, becomes FACTSTORY (https://www.FACTSTORY.agency/), a distinct service offering commissioned production to companies and institutions.

“This is a necessary step to solidify the identity and the position of the operation, which has evolved since its creation. It is also important for us to differentiate between services offered. FACTSTORY is a production company with major business and institutional contracts” according to Fabrice Fries, CEO of AFP and FACTSTORY.

With nearly 100 customers worldwide and a revenue of seven million euros in 2019, FACTSTORY works with an unrivaled global production network, combining strong image expertise and journalistic vision.

A global network FACTSTORY’s network is geographically unique. Our production teams, available in over 150 countries, 24 hours a day, have in-depth excellent knowledge of local, regional and national issues affecting their territory. Operations are managed by six regional hubs: Paris, Brussels, Montevideo, Hong Kong, Washington and Beirut.

Image expertise Imagery is the core of FACTSTORY’s business. A network consisting of more than a thousand creative talents produces on-demand original, adapted, and optimized content: communication campaigns, lifestyle features, exclusive reporting, studio portraits, documentaries, sports and cultural event coverage, plus CSR content.

Storytelling Our job is to tell your story, with the added value of custom content produced only for you. FACTSTORY’s DNA matches the required editorial standards of AFP.

An eco-responsible choice FACTSTORY is not only a network of image and content professionals, it is also eco-friendly. Working with local teams, based all around the world, helps to keep carbon emissions under control.

