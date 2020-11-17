InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Coverage Initiated for Friendable Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL), a mobile technology and marketing company focused on growing its live stream platform aimed at serving the needs of music artists and the entertainment community in general, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Friendable’s flagship offering is Fan Pass, a specialized platform designed to break down the barrier between artists and their fans. With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists, as well as an all-access pass to all artists on the app. The livestreaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content ‘channels’, LIVE event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which serve as revenue streams for each artist.

As part of the Client Partner relationship with Friendable, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Friendable Inc.

“As the live stream market continues to open up new revenue streams for artists, it seems there is no end in sight with some of the latest growth projections for our industry. On November 4, 2020, Grand View Research Inc. published, ‘The global music streaming market size is estimated to reach USD 76.9 billion by 2027, as the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2020 to 2027’. This, along with the internal growth metrics we are experiencing firsthand, has us all very excited about the future, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner to begin spreading the word about Fan Pass. The entire IBN team has been extremely hands-on, and their distribution/reach is certainly a must-have for a growing publicly traded company like ours,” states Robert Rositano, CEO of Friendable.

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Friendable the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“Artists rely heavily on revenue streams that are not often seen by those without intimate industry knowledge, and revenue-boosters like the sale of VIP/backstage or meet & greet passes have been severely impacted by the global pandemic,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “With Fan Pass, artists gain a way to connect with their fans and generate revenue despite the continuing shutdowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Friendable as the company works to support impacted artists, their fans and the entertainment industry in general.”

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content ‘channels’, live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can simply use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists as well as an all-access pass, giving them access to all artists on the platform. Additionally, the Fan Pass team will deploy social broadcasters to capture exclusive VIP experiences, interviews and behind-the-scenes content featuring their favorite artists – all available to fan subscribers for free on a trial basis. Thereafter, subscriptions are billed monthly at $3.99, or about the cost of downloading a couple of songs, providing VIP access at a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face meetups.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

