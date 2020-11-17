Reed’s Inc. Announces Sponsorship of the “World’s Best Turkey Trot”

This year, Turkey Trot anywhere!

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lace up your running shoes! Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), America’s #1 ginger company, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the first ever “World’s Best Turkey Trot” – a virtual 1M, 5K and 10K race that brings a new running tradition to the Thanksgiving weekend. Encouraging families across the country to get out and “trot,” Reed’s is the presenting sponsor for the 1M “Fun Run” to kick up the holiday spirit.



The virtual race will be held from November 25th – 28th, and registered runners are invited to participate anywhere and upload their tracked mileage to a custom race dashboard. Keeping with the season of giving, a portion of the proceeds from the race will go to support the World Food Program USA, in partnership with Charity Miles, based on the total miles run.

“Turkey Trots have become an essential part of the Thanksgiving holiday. Now, with the WBTT, runners and families have a safe and virtual format so they can ‘trot’ anywhere they want,” said Matt Linick, Race Director. “We are excited to bring together communities and share a “new way” to tradition this year and raise money for a great charity at the same time.”

Offering an immersive race experience, all participants will compete for awards and prizes on a virtual leaderboard, as well as receive the inaugural “World's Best Turkey Trot” race kit. Shipped directly to each runner after the race, the kit contains a finisher medal, race t-shirt and items from event sponsors, including Reed’s® Wellness Ginger Shots .

“Athletes and families alike are increasingly turning to superfoods, like ginger, to boost wellness. We look forward to giving runners and families a healthy and delicious dose of ginger this Thanksgiving,” shared Lindsay Martin, VP Marketing of Reed’s Inc. “WBTT and Reed’s are both grounded in healthy fun, and in just being a part, you have made a good choice. Reed’s range of REAL ginger products are perfect before and after the run. Shoot a Ginger Wellness shot before the race, or cheers with a Ginger Ale after. Drink Reed’s & Be Well.”

In celebration of the virtual Thanksgiving race, Reed’s will be giving away a Reed’s Ginger Binge Box, along with a $100 Therapist Preferred Gift Card, JBL Endurance Peak Waterproof Headphones, “World’s Best Turkey Trot” long sleeve t-shirt, compression socks and an inflatable turkey to get into the holiday spirit. Through November 29, 2020, trot enthusiasts nationwide are invited to enter the “World’s Best Turkey Trot” sweepstakes for a chance to win.

Shipping nationwide, Reed’s products are available on the Reed’s Store on Amazon or directly on the Reed’s website . To learn more about Reed's Inc., please visit the Reed's website , or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed's on Reed’s Twitter , Reed’s Instagram , and Reed’s Facebook (@drinkreeds).

The “World’s Best Turkey Trot” is presented by , and the 1M “Fun Run” is presented by Reed’s Inc. Additional sponsors include JBL , Ultima Refreshers and Charity Miles . For more information on the “World’s Best Turkey Trot,” or to register for participation, please visit the “ World’s Best Turkey Trot” website , as well as its Instagram and Facebook (@worldsbestturkeytrot).

About Reed's, Inc.

Established in 1989, Reed's is America's number 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's® portfolio is sold in over 35,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's core product line of Original, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's™ line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

Media Contact:

5W Public Relations

reeds@5wpr.com

212.999.5585

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e0789d2-5016-417b-a745-36ea0cbedc30