Online Grocer Farmstead Expanding to Raleigh-Durham, NC: High-quality Groceries, Delivered for Free, at Better Prices Than Local Supermarkets

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmstead , the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets, announced today its third city: Raleigh-Durham, NC. Farmstead will bring its online grocery service to the area in early 2021. The waitlist for service opens today, and is limited to the first 1,000 people - customers can sign up here .



Farmstead got its start in the hyper-competitive San Francisco Bay Area. It stood out from other offerings by leveraging proprietary AI technology and a dark store model - delivery-centric warehouses that serve a 50-mile radius - to maximize efficiency and reduce costs. As a result, Farmstead offers prices comparable to or lower than most supermarkets, but with free delivery to doorstep. The company is growing quickly, with plans to expand nationwide to a primarily mid-market audience.

In the Raleigh-Durham area - Farmstead’s second expansion market, following the announcement of Charlotte in Oct 2020 - the company will open multiple dark stores, which greatly ease entry into new geographies, reduce food waste by 3-4x and help eliminate food deserts by making fast, inexpensive delivery available to a wider area. Most of all, they meet customers’ desire for perfect orders with no stockouts, delivered free, with no markups. With Farmstead, customers can get all of their groceries – high-quality local brands such as Cheerwine and Sundrop, national brands such as Kraft, Nabisco and fresh meats, dairy and produce – from one place.

“We are excited to expand Farmstead’s presence on the East Coast,” said Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder and CEO of Farmstead. “Grocery delivery demand has exploded, and Farmstead has made delivery cheaper than going to the store yourself. We can’t wait to bring our service to Raleigh-Durham.”

Farmstead’s customer base has grown by double-digits, month over month, throughout 2020.

To sign up for Farmstead’s Raleigh-Durham waitlist, visit farmsteadapp.com/ raleigh-durham .

Farmstead is the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets. Using AI technology, Farmstead has reinvented the grocery buying experience and rewired how food moves across the country, to significantly reduce food waste and fulfill its mission of making high quality, locally sourced food accessible to everyone. Visit https://www.farmsteadapp.com or follow @farmsteadapp.