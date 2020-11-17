Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nordic Cold Chain Solutions prepared for COVID Vaccine Distribution

/EIN News/ -- HATFIELD, Pa., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordic Cold Chain Solutions has developed a new line of Pre-Tested Frozen Shippers designed specifically to enable proper storage and distribution of vaccines, including the highly anticipated COVID vaccine(s). Nordic Express Pre-Tested Frozen Parcel Shippers are designed and tested to meet ISTA 7E requirements. These shippers are available in multiple sizes to accommodate most payloads in both EPS and Cotton insulations. The multi-component designs ensure your products arrive frozen for 1 or 2-day shipments.

Nordic Cold Chain Solutions has a state-of-the-art cold chain testing facility where it places all products through rigorous testing.

“At Nordic, we understand the importance of supply chain stability especially related to vaccine shipments. Working with clients to create ideal solutions for getting products safely to customers is both the work and the reward for Nordic Cold Chain Solutions,” says Keith Baechle, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions.

Nordic Cold Chain Solutions has been an industry leader in temperature-controlled cold chain packaging since 2004. A dedicated solutions provider, the Nordic team works with clients to analyze a specific product’s size and attributes, transit durations, logistics, and other salient variables to develop effective item-specific packaging.

Nordic Cold Chain Solutions is the manufacturer of re-usable gel packs and a variety of temperature-controlled packaging products. Nordic Cold Chain Solutions is a company of Temperatsure, LLC. www.nordiccoldchain.com

