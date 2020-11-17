Soil Consultants Engineering, LLC Selects Agile Frameworks to Automate Processes and Improve Operational Efficiency

Virginia geotechnical firm deploys MetaField to expedite data collection and reporting for enhanced client communication

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Frameworks®, the leading provider of collaborative, cloud-based corporate, field, lab and accreditation information management enabling Profitable Engineering® for the construction and engineering services sector, today announced Soil Consultants Engineering, LLC has selected its MetaField® solution to digitally manage project workflows for enhanced efficiency and improved client interactions.



Headquartered in Manassas, VA, Soil Consultants Engineering, LLC (SCE) offers a wide variety of services including geotechnical engineering, material observations and testing, and inspections. They serve commercial and residential clients in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

SCE was looking for a software solution that would help them meet the 24- or 48-hour turnaround times demanded by county jurisdictions. With their workflow combination of paper-based data collection and disparate software systems, SCE found it almost impossible to keep up with that kind of demand. While they were falling behind, their competitors were able to provide the information and meet the required response times.

SCE selected MetaField , a subscription-based, multi-tenant Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) platform from Agile Frameworks that automates complex workflows for greater productivity and profitability. It provides a single application to manage project specifications, schedule, dispatch, test, collect and assemble results to accurately deliver information to clients in real time.

“The biggest selling point for us is having a solution where the inspector or technician is on site and they can log in their data. That data then goes to the lab and to the office where project managers can see everything in real time,” said Jenn Smith, chief executive officer, SCE.

“We aim to provide the best customer service in the industry. With MetaField we can send data to our clients immediately to get them information they need when they need it,” said Doug Smith, president, SCE. “Instead of waiting because I must go back to the office to type up the information and email it, I can send it right from the field. It is a great benefit for our clients, which is a big bonus for us.”

“Soil Consultants Engineering is a forward-thinking geotechnical firm that understands the value of adopting technology such as MetaField to automate field data collection and lab processes so they can deliver fast results to their clients,” said Bob Tuttle, Agile Frameworks CEO. “Customers such as SCE are well-positioned for competitive advantage via improved efficiency and client satisfaction.”

About Agile Frameworks

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., Agile Frameworks provides the only industry solution that fully integrates corporate, field, and lab information management activities in one platform across multiple engineering and construction disciplines.

Learn more about how Agile Frameworks connects the construction network and enables profitable engineering for more than 19,000 monthly subscribers via our cloud based-mobile solution at www.agileframeworks.com.

