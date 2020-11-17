Genetic Technologies to Hold Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on November 19

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular diagnostics company Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE, “Company”) is pleased to announce its interim-CEO, Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki, will share insight into the company’s recent developments during an investor webinar on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. ET. A live Q&A session with Dr. Muchnicki will follow the presentation.



To participate in the webinar, please register at: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/webinar_register/78

Questions can be pre-submitted to victor@redchip.com or on the website during the event.

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company's lead products GeneType for Breast Cancer for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer are clinically validated risk assessment tests and are first in class. Genetic Technologies is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products.

For more information, please visit www.gtglabs.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to the Company’s anticipated use of proceeds and plans and prospects and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Factors that could cause future results to materially differ from the recent results or those projected in forward-looking statements include the known risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Company’s prior filings and from time to time in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any change in such factors, risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results, events and performance to differ materially from those referred to in such statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update this information, including any forward-looking statements, unless required by law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Investor Relations and Media (US)

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies

Office: 1 800 RED CHIP (733 2447)

Cell: US 407 491 4498

dave@redchip.com