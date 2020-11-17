OmniPathology Launches OmniClassroom, a COVID School Testing Program for Greater Los Angeles Schools

/EIN News/ -- PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OmniPathology today launches its school COVID PCR testing program, OmniClassroom.



As schools prepare to reopen, OmniClassroom offers a comprehensive program that allows schools to test staff, students, and families using Omni’s PCR testing. OmniClassroom provides test kits to Los Angeles-area schools, coordinates testing on-campus, and samples are returned to OmniPathology to be tested and resulted within 24 hours. The Omni-COVID-19 Test uses real-time RT-PCR technology to detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic. The test is performed on nasal swabs.

“As an organization that is led by science and driven by service, we have worked diligently since the beginning of the COVID crisis to help our community deal with various challenges. Our commitment to 24-hour delivery of test results has become an industry standard. Our vision is to help schools perform testing in an efficient and organized way ensuring seamless sampling without disruption of normal school activities. Through our partnerships with nursing organizations, we help schools schedule on-campus testing events. Furthermore, we invested in electronic solutions that facilitate result delivery to schools and families in an efficient and HIPPA-compliant fashion,” said Mohammad Kamal, MD Founder and CEO of OmniPathology.

OmniClassroom is a flexible program designed to offer testing based on each school’s needs as far as the number and frequency of testing. OmniPathology staff provides the necessary tools, including consent forms, access to results through a web portal, and delivery of results through text messages. There are no out-of-pocket costs since testing is covered by insurance. Testing for uninsured individuals will be billed through the CARES Act.

About OmniPathology:

OmniPathology is a physician-owned high complexity pathology laboratory located in Pasadena, California. It specializes in Gastrointestinal pathology, GYN and male health and provides state-of-the-art molecular and cytogenetic testing to complement its pathology and immunohistochemistry testing with specific focus on screening and early detection of anal, cervical, colon and esophageal cancers. OmniPathology’s infectious menu includes HPV, other STD and gynecological, gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious panels. Omni-COVID-19 PCR test received FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in June 2020.

