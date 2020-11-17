InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces CryptoCurrencyWire Audio Production Featuring Award-Winning Author John Truman Wolfe

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via -- InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest CryptoCurrencyWire Audio Production as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

CryptoCurrencyWire’s latest audio production features John Truman Wolfe, No. 1 bestselling and international award-winning author of “ The Coming Financial Crisis: A Look Behind the Wizard's Curtain ” and “ The 99 Strongest Banks in America .” Wolfe is also the editor and publisher of Strategic Financial Intelligence , a monthly newsletter dealing with investing, politics and the economy.

Wolfe kicked off the podcast by examining the continued rise in mainstream appeal of decentralized cryptocurrencies following the launch of Bitcoin in January 2009.

“[Digital currency] is at the doorstep of mainstream, very much so, particularly the last 18 months. A very profound announcement taking it mainstream was that PayPal agreed to accept it as payment and settlement for its 430-some-odd million users and its 20 million vendors. That’s Bitcoin, and, when PayPal opens the door for it in that way, it really steps into the mainstream,” he said in the interview. “Today, there are some 7,000 cryptocurrencies. … The cryptocurrency market today is around $335 billion. So, mainstream, yes.”

Wolfe then turned his attention toward the efforts of central banks around the world to implement centralized digital currencies of their own.

“There are cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple; those are decentralized cryptocurrencies. In other words, there’s no central authority. Those trade outside of the range of banks and governments, with Bitcoin being the leading one,” he continued. “There is also a massive movement right now by the central banks of the world to roll out digital currencies into the bank accounts of me and thee to replace cash with zeros and ones. … China is the leading industrial nation in digital currencies. They are now operating digital currencies in four states in China. People are being paid in digital currencies in these four provinces. China’s kind of leading this, but it’s coming.”

Wolfe concluded the interview by providing some insight into the potential impact of recent stimulus initiatives on the economy in the coming months and years.

“Regardless of who wins the election, the Fed has put an additional $3 trillion-plus into the economy. That’s a lot of money. With that amount of money and the GDP where it is, which is not good, we’ll have inflation,” he noted. “Inflation is basically defined as the amount of money in circulation relative to the goods and services. We have, in the U.S., a dramatic increase in money and a slight decline in products and services. One thing I expect after the election and into 2021 will be inflation.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and Strategic Financial Intelligence editor John Truman Wolfe in exploring the continuing evolution and adoption of decentralized currencies, the impending rise of centralized digital currencies and the long-term effects of recent economic policy decisions in the U.S.

