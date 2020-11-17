Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational
/EIN News/ -- CORSICANA, TX, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C") a leading environmental technologies firm, today announced that management will present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational investor conference taking place virtually December 1, 2020.
Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of ME2C, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation to investors, followed by a guided question and answer session as follows:
Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational
Date: December 1, 2020
Time: 2:20 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bx8LpRL4SxGlqU7hQSbO1g
A live audio webcast and archive of the conference presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational, please contact your Diamond Equity Research representative.
About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME2C®)
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove power plant emissions, providing performance guarantees and leading-edge emissions services. ME2C has developed patented technology and proprietary products that have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing unit output and preserving the marketability of fly-ash for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com.
ME2C Contact:
Stacey Hyatt
Corporate Communications
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.
Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001
Direct: 404-226-4217
shyatt@midwestemissions.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-546-6326
MEEC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us