Penguin Computing Announces OriginAI Powered by WekaIO

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supercomputing2020 -- Penguin Computing, Inc. , a division of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) and leader in high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and enterprise data center solutions, today announced that it has partnered with WekaIO ™ (Weka) to provide NVIDIA GPU-Powered OriginAI , a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for data center AI that maximizes the performance and utility of high-value AI systems.



Organizations are acknowledging the profound business potential that AI, machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) represent. In order to adopt these technologies, organizations must implement complex new systems that are performance-optimized and secure. In order to be successful, every component of an AI system must be expertly tuned to support an organization’s unique AI workloads. An untuned system results in data path bottlenecks that render expensive resources idle, leading to lost productivity and increased time-to-insight. Adding to the complexity, the speed at which AI evolves demands flexible, scalable architectures that have the ability to keep pace as technology advances.

OriginAI provides a single, secure, end-to-end solution for data center AI that includes architectural design, hardware and software services, hosting, and deployment. Featuring Penguin Computing ActiveData™ with the Weka file system (WekaFS™), OriginAI frees organizations from having to focus valuable time and human resources on creating an architecture from scratch. OriginAI meets the demanding requirements of AI and analytics models, and delivers tremendous cost savings, decreases risk, offers flexibility and scalability, increases performance, and reduces time-to-insight.

“The faster organizations reach time-to-insight in their AI initiatives, the faster they bring new products and ideas to market,” said Kevin Tubbs, Ph.D., and senior vice president, Strategic Solutions Group at Penguin Computing. “The OriginAI comprehensive solution for AI empowers organizations to speed time-to-insight and translate those insights to competitive marketplace advantage.”

“Weka and Penguin Computing’s capabilities deliver massive bandwidth for ingest and training, ultra-low latency for improved inference, and enterprise features to manage data workflows,” said Ken Grohe, president and CRO at WekaIO. “As the only shared storage solution that provides high bandwidth I/O to the GPUs and end-to-end data management for data-intensive AI workloads, WekaFS enables companies to quickly scale performance across the platform.”

With the launch of Penguin Computing’s four dedicated technology practices , OriginAI is an integral part of the AI and Analytics Practice. The AI and Analytics Practice removes the guesswork in deploying effective AI training and inference platforms from the core to the edge. The practice focuses on reducing time-to-insight and discovery by removing complexities involved in designing, deploying, operating and supporting AI and Analytics infrastructure.

Penguin Computing OriginAI will be available in mid-fiscal Q1 2021. For more information, please contact: sales@penguincomputing.com

Read more about Penguin Computing’s AI and Analytics Practice and the OriginAI Solutions Brief .

Follow Penguin Computing on Twitter @PenguinHPC and use our official hashtags #HPCeverywhere and #AIeverywhere to stay connected.

About Penguin Computing

For 20 years, the Penguin Computing team of artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, and computer science experts has reimagined how startups, Fortune 500, government, and academic organizations solve complex technology challenges and achieve their organizational goals. Penguin Computing is focused on open platforms, including Open Compute Project (OCP) systems. We specialize in innovative high-performance computing (HPC), cloud, AI, and storage technologies coupled with leading-edge design, implementation, hosting and managed services including sys-admin and storage-as-a-service, all with highly rated customer support. More information at www.penguincomputing.com .

About Weka

WekaIO (Weka) offers WekaFS, the modern parallel file system that is used by seven of the Fortune 50 enterprise organizations to uniquely solve the newest, biggest problems holding back innovation and discovery. Purpose-built to unlock the full capabilities of today’s accelerated and agile data center, WekaFS is optimized for NVMe-flash and the hybrid cloud. Its modern architecture handles the most demanding storage challenges in the most data-intensive technical computing environments, delivering truly epic performance at any scale, enabling organizations to maximize the full value of their high-powered accelerators—GPUs and FPGAs. Weka helps industry leaders solve big IT infrastructure problems and extract more value from their data faster. For more information, go to https://www.weka.io/parallel-file-system .

OriginAI™ and ActiveData™ are trademarks owned by Penguin Computing, Inc.

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks, and are the properties of their respective owners.

Penguin Computing Media Contact

Karbo Communications

penguin@karbocom.com











