Penguin Computing Announces CloudBase Solution with Intel

Penguin Computing’s CloudBase™ delivers ultimate workload portability with cloud-native technologies

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supercomputing2020 -- Penguin Computing, Inc., a division of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) and leader in high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and enterprise data center solutions, announced it has partnered with Intel and Red Hat to unveil Penguin Computing ’s CloudBase to accelerate and simplify the development and operations of cloud-native apps.



The steady migration to the cloud has been one of the greatest IT challenges of the last decade. Challenges around workflows, data locality, data migration, and cost have proven difficult to overcome in some cases, resulting in organizations shifting from a “cloud first” operating model to a “cloud appropriate” model. As a result, cloud-native technologies like containerization and virtualization are becoming the preferred way to build new software environments. These technologies are optimized for the Intel Xeon Scalable platform and enable enhanced user experiences with the flexibility to modernize existing applications, workloads, and workflows at scale from on-premises to public cloud and multi-cloud.

CloudBase accelerates and simplifies the development and operations (DevOps) of cloud-native apps wherever and however users need to build and deploy them. CloudBase not only provides comprehensive container infrastructure lifecycle operations from the data center to the cloud to the edge, it also helps developers modernize apps and innovate workloads. CloudBase is built on optimized server building blocks and cloud-native technologies to orchestrate an on-premise or open hybrid cloud environment that enables workload portability and infrastructure flexibility for containerized and virtualized applications.

CloudBase delivers a balanced blend of development and operations features that:

Simplify cloud-native app development with rich development services .

Jump-start development and app modernization with microservices frameworks, serverless support, continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) integrations, dependency management, and app lifecycle manage features like code quality checks and vulnerability scanning.

Jump-start development and app modernization with microservices frameworks, serverless support, continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) integrations, dependency management, and app lifecycle manage features like code quality checks and vulnerability scanning. Enable distributed infrastructure operations from data center to cloud to edge. Extend operational control to the edge with model-driven configuration, monitoring, security and cluster lifecycle features for unified multi-cloud cluster operations.



“With the evolution of cloud comes the realization that the cloud appropriate model is often more suitable for stringent performance and workflow requirements,” said Matt Jacobs, chief strategy officer at Penguin Computing. “Through our work with Intel we’re able to bring customers a cloud-based solution that will improve the performance, adaptability and accessibility of their data platforms with cloud-native workload portability.”

"CloudBase is a great example of how Intel and Penguin Computing work together to rigorously benchmark, test, and optimize complete solutions for cloud-native workload performance and accelerated deployment of data center infrastructure," said Trish Damkroger, general manager and vice president of Intel's HPC Business Group. "Through this partnership, our customers will be able to harness the fast and easy infrastructure deployment of these pre-verified configurations.”

With the launch of Penguin Computing’s four dedicated technology practices, CloudBase is an integral part of the Cloud Practice which is focused on delivering software-defined architectures that enable workloads regardless of where compute or data resources reside. Penguin Computing is in the final stages of completing verification of CloudBase as an Intel Select Solution, providing additional confidence to organizations that can speed innovation and adoption. The Cloud Practice is reinventing workflows for the modern workforce. Users can combine CloudBase with other Penguin Computing solutions for HPC, Data, Cloud and AI/Analytics. When users combine the benefits from these different technologies they can easily build complex, high-performance environments across many facets of an IT infrastructure.

Read more about Penguin Computing’s Cloud P ractice and the CloudBase Solutions Brief.

About Penguin Computing

For 20 years, the Penguin Computing team of artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, and computer science experts has reimagined how startup, Fortune 500, government, and academic organizations solve complex technology challenges and achieve their organizational goals. Penguin Computing is focused on open platforms, including Open Compute Project (OCP) systems. We specialize in innovative high-performance computing (HPC), cloud, AI, and storage technologies coupled with leading-edge design, implementation, hosting and managed services including sys-admin and storage-as-a-service, all with highly rated customer support. More information at www.penguincomputing.com

