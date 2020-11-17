Lawsuit for Investors in Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NYSE: FLR shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) prior to March 2017 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: FLR shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On February 28, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Fluor Corporation over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that Fluor Corporation inflated its revenue and earnings by improperly recognizing revenue on 16 separate projects ("2Q 2019 Projects"), that once awarded a contract to perform work on a construction project, the Company would routinely submit "change orders" to its clients to request additional funds, which the client was not contractually obligated to pay, to cover "unforeseen circumstances", that Defendants repeatedly made false and misleading statements to investors regarding Fluor's revenue recognition practices with respect to its submission of these change orders, and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, shares of Fluor's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between November 2, 2017 and February 14, 2020.



Those who purchased Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



