Juva Life Commences Trading Under CSE Ticker Symbol JUVA

Multi-Faceted California Life Sciences Cannabis Operator Launches into Public Markets

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTC: JUVAF) (“Juva Life,” “Juva” or the “Company”), a premier California based multi-faceted life sciences company focused on the commercialization of Cannabis products and formulations, is pleased to announce the commencement of trading its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the ticker symbol “JUVA.” Additional information is being updated on the Company website at www.juvalife.com.



Juva Life Inc. USA, a California corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Juva Life Inc. (as of May 30, 2019) was originally incorporated in 2018 and represents the culmination of decades of concentrated effort in the cannabis sector. Juva Stockton Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Juva Life Inc., holds a Conditional Use Permit (“CUP”) from the city of Stockton, California which, subject to certain conditions, permits the Company to cultivate, manufacture, distribute and deliver cannabis for the medical and recreational markets within the State. Juva Stockton successfully launched its delivery service from this location on the 16th of October 2020. Additionally, in January 2020, after a 2.5-year process, Precision Apothecary Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Juva Life Inc., now holds a CUP allowing for a Microbusiness operation in the City of Hayward, California. This permit allows Juva to cultivate, manufacture, distribute and operate a retail cannabis storefront and delivery business in that municipality. Concurrently, the Company’s Redwood City delivery location has been fully operational since February 2020 and has experienced double-digit growth month over month since commencement of operations.

Under the guidance of founder & CEO Doug Chloupek, the Juva Life team brings together over 20 years of extensive leadership experience in the cannabis sector. Their knowledge and experience provide operational oversight and understanding of the California cannabis market. The Company is comprised of six divisions: cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and delivery. Each division services specific vertical markets within a fully integrated framework under the guiding premise of commercially engaging the many ways cannabis can fundamentally improve individual quality of life.

Mr. Doug Chloupek, CEO and Founder of Juva Life Inc. states, “Our journey has been truly extraordinary to-date. We are extremely grateful to have completed an extraordinarily successful Regulation-A+ financing along with several traditional financings. These financings have provided us the cash on hand to execute our strategy while concurrently moving ahead with today’s public listing and access to an even broader investment community. We are thrilled to start our journey as a publicly listed issuer today. We sincerely value the participation of the investment community and have made it a key pillar and measure of our success to strategically build shareholder value as we forge ahead in this exciting and evolving industry sector.”

As part of the Company’s disclosure obligations as a public issuer, ongoing financial and material filings can be found on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

About Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTC: JUVAF)

Juva Life is working to bring the cannabis market face to face with the sector’s next generation investment grade business model. From in-house research, cultivation, manufacturing, retail, and delivery services, Juva employs state of the art tools in discovery, development, and data science to identify new molecular entities for major unmet medical needs. Our initial focus is on cannabis, where we are deploying our platform to target consumer and pharma applications. Find out more at: https://juvalife.com/.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company’s business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; and the Company’s ability to secure financing on reasonable terms.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s management discussion and analysis for year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties”. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.