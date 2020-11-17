Oilfield Basics Signs Partnership Agreement With PIOGA

/EIN News/ -- ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Energy Partners, Inc. (“American Energy”) (PINK: AEPT), a diversified energy company, is excited to announce a partnership between our subsidiary, Oilfield Basics and the Pennsylvania Independent Oil and Gas Association (“PIOGA”). The new partnership allows Oilfield Basics to digitally capture and share educational content created by PIOGA, as well as PIOGA’s industry events and seminars. The partnership is forecasted to generate hundreds of hours of engaging content that is expected to generate revenue for both parties. The partnership’s first course offering will be PIOGA’s “2020 Annual Oil and Gas Tax and Accounting Seminar” on November 18, 2020. PIOGA Seminar



Josh Hickman, COO of AEPT, had this to say regarding his experience forming the partnership: “PIOGA is already a leader in Pennsylvania for oil and gas training and education. The addition of Oilfield Basic’s international audience and robust digital presence will allow PIOGA and its presenters to have an impact on the Energy Industry far beyond the borders of Pennsylvania."

Oilfield Basic’s digital footprint is growing daily with the contribution of educational content from industry experts such as PIOGA. Below are a few of our highlighted analytics:

· Oilfield Basic’s website has been engaged in 73 countries.

· Podcasts have been viewed in 93 countries.

· We have reached six of seven continents with our digital content.

· Oilfield Basic’s website has been engaged in 43/50 US States and the podcasts have been downloaded in all 50 US States.

· In the past 30 days, total new followers have grown by 9.6%. We anticipate this to increase in future periods as digital learning moves away from the trend and towards the norm.

Derek Krieg, President of Oilfield Basics, commented on the new partnership: “This arrangement is the model for bringing locally generated educational content to the digital marketplace and we will be using this template for other independent professional organizations all across the country.”

For additional information, visit: Oilfield Basics, LLC

American Energy Partners, Inc. (AEPT)

AEPT and its group of companies focus on providing solutions in markets where energy production and water meet technology. Collectively, the subsidiaries are engaged in the energy sector as well as the design, construction and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve the industrial, energy and government sectors.

For additional information, visit: American Energy Partners, Inc.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of AEPT, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding AEPT’s financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases “would be,” “will allow,” “intends to,” “may result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimate,” “project,” “indicate,” “could,” “potentially,” “should,” “believe,” “think”, “considers” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. AEPT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. AEPT does not undertake, and AEPT specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from AEPT’s expectations and estimates.

Company Contact:

Contact@americanenergy-inc.com