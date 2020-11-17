Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jitterbit Names Rik Thorbecke Chief Financial Officer

Hire Comes on the Heels of a Financial Investment by Audax Private Equity

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company, today announced it has named Rik Thorbecke its new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He replaces Allen Barr, who is retiring from Jitterbit after more than five years as CFO. In his new position, Thorbecke will help Jitterbit accelerate its already impressive track record of organic growth, in addition to other means of growth including strategic acquisitions.

Thorbecke joins from Magnitude Software, where he was Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. He brings to Jitterbit broad international leadership experience in the software, SaaS, internet, and cloud infrastructure industries.

“Rik’s deep experience and history of proven results make him the perfect addition to the Jitterbit team as the company enters a new phase of growth,” said George Gallegos, CEO at Jitterbit. “We are excited to add another customer-oriented executive to the leadership team and look forward to tapping into the expertise Rik has gained from working with a wealth of public and high-growth private companies.”

“I am thrilled to join Jitterbit at an exciting time, as businesses increasingly look for market-leading integration solutions to transform their application architectures from on-premises to the cloud and established SaaS offerings,” Thorbecke said. “With a new and strong financial partner in Audax, Jitterbit is now extremely well-positioned to capitalize upon this huge market opportunity.”

Thorbecke started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he became a partner in the technology practice. Thorbecke also held roles as CFO and Head of Operations at a variety of high-growth technology businesses and was an executive at high-profile companies such as Levi Strauss & Co. and Electronic Arts.

About Jitterbit, Inc.
Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Jitterbit.

