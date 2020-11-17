KnowBe4 Launches New Holiday Kit With Cybersecurity Resources

Holiday kit to provide time-sensitive, no-cost resources to stay safe online

/EIN News/ -- Tampa Bay, FL, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it released a multifaceted tool kit with new resources for the holiday season.

This tool kit aims to protect users through the hectic cyber world that flourishes around the holidays. These resources will teach people about some of the most common holiday scams to watch out for and how to implement best practices to avoid falling victim to them.

“With COVID-19 still hanging around, people will be more likely to spend time online during the holidays this year, doing more of their shopping online and connecting with friends and family virtually,” Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “More people online means even more opportunities for the bad guys to launch social engineering attacks that take advantage of unsuspecting end users. This kit is full of resources to help teach people about the types of scams to look out for online, especially during the holiday season.”

Some of the featured holiday kit resources include:

On-Demand Webinar: Lessons Learned: An IT Pro’s Experience Building His Last Line of Defense, by Erich Kron, CISSP, Security Awareness Advocate, KnowBe4

White Paper: “The 2020 Phishing by Industry Benchmarking Report”

Training Video: “Stay Safe for the Holidays”

“Holiday Scams to Avoid” Video

For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com. For access to the KnowBe4 holiday kit, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/holiday-resource-kit.



About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 35,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

