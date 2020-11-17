VitalHub Announces Licensing Deal with East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce an expansion licensing transaction of newly-acquired subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) suite of patient flow and operational visibility solutions to East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “ESNEFT”).



East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust provides hospital and community health care services for Colchester, Ipswich and local areas, including Aldeburgh, Clacton, Halstead, Harwich and Felixstowe community hospitals and Bluebird Lodge near Ipswich, and is the largest NHS organization in the region. This licensing transaction comes as a result of the Trust’s need for a cohesive pre-operative solution to load balance capacity and demand and manage flow across various sites and departments. The Trust had previously been an Intouch client, having licensed Intouch’s Check-in and Flow Manager solutions. As a result of the success of the initial implementation of these products, the Trust has completed an expansion licensing deal with the Company, to acquire the Synopsis Home and Synopsis iQ suite of solutions.

Through the implementation of these solutions, the Trust will be able to meaningfully advance its digital transformation aspirations, intended toward enabling the integration of care systems across facilities to provide enhanced care delivery and patient outcomes. Specifically, the use of the Synopsis product suite will afford the Trust an ability to promote high quality, dynamic outpatient services which accommodate socially distanced care delivery.

The COVID-19 crisis has made it necessary for hospitals to have as many patients stay at home as possible, which must be balanced with the need to continue to carry out urgent elective surgery. Remote pre-operative assessments satisfy that need by supporting social distancing and infection control. Synopsis Home enables trusts to pre-assess at least 60% of their patients remotely. The Trust is following the lead of the Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, who have pre-assessed 100% of their patients remotely since March.

The transition to a virtual clinic format will facilitate a reduction in their requirement of patients to attend hospitals for consultations, improving capacity and load balancing, patient convenience, and the overall care delivery process. These improvements will also extend to long-term care patients who will be proactively managed in their homes, affording improved levels of communication while reducing pressures on clinicians and Trust resources.

The Trust has licensed the multiple-award-winning Synopsis iQ product, providing the ability to share comprehensive pre-operative information with providers, allowing them to care for patients in a blended and seamless manner, managing, on the same integrated platform, those patients who present remotely for consultation alongside those who physical present at one of their hospital sites. Alongside Synopsis iQ, the Trust also plans to license Synopsis Home, enabling patients to complete their pre-operative health questionnaire remotely.

“With this deal, we continue to expand our footprint and reach across the National Health Service. We are delighted that our customers continue to find immense value in our products, especially during a time when minimizing the number of patients physically present in the hospital is vital,” said VitalHub CEO Dan Matlow. “We look forward to continuing to provide best-in-class patient flow and operational visibility solutions to healthcare organizations on a global basis, both during the pandemic and afterward, as we lead the charge in offering solutions that maximize health system efficiency, benefiting all of the systems, health professionals, and the patients.”

ABOUT EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust delivers hospital and community health care services for Colchester, Ipswich, and surrounding areas as the largest NHS organization in the region. The Trust was formed on 1 July 2018 through the merger of Colchester Hospital University NHS Foundation Trust and The Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust, and now services Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, Aldeburgh, Clacton, Halstead, Harwich and Felixstowe community hospitals, Bluebird Lodge near Ipswich, and delivers community services in Suffolk.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

