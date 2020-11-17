Bath Fitter Certified as a Great Place to Work®

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BATH FITTER is proud to announce its certification as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.



Bath Fitter’s goal is to engage employees with meaningful work and enrich their lives with opportunity and knowledge. Even during a global pandemic, the aim stayed true: Provide a working environment, whether at home or in the office, which takes respect and inclusivity to a new level. Teamwork continues to be at the forefront of our mandate. And despite working remotely, Bath Fitter ensures open and regular communication amongst team members and continues to provide employees every opportunity to grow, learn, and make a difference.

“Since our formation in 1984, Bath Fitter has always felt like a family,” says Sophia Nardelli, VP, Human Resources. “I am proud to say that, after all these years, our company has maintained the trust and respect that comes with being part of a family, even though we are now 4,500 employees-strong worldwide.”

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.ca) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

Follow Great Place to Work® at www.greatplacetowork.ca and on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada

About Bath Fitter: Founded in 1984 in Montreal, Canada, Bath Fitter unveiled a demolition-free remodeling solution for bathrooms. Today, Bath Fitter has transformed over two million bathrooms with a unique tub-over-tub installation process. Bath Fitter is the market leader in manufacturing and installation of premium-quality acrylic bathtubs, showers, and one-piece seamless walls with production facilities in Quebec and in Tennessee. Retail locations serve over 250 markets across the US and Canada. Bath Fitter is committed to providing homeowners and commercial customers with high-quality products and superior service. For more information, visit: bathfitter.com.

For all media enquiries, please contact:

Julia Asselstine, Director, Communications

jasselstine@bathfitter.com