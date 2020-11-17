Author Releases Informative Book to Help Businesses Run More Efficiently

Experienced Marketing Manager Kendall Carey provides a methodology for industrial and B2B marketers in ‘Marketing Matters’

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Running a business can be challenging. In Kendall Carey’s newly released book, “Marketing Matters: A Market Analysis Methodology Leading to a Marketing Simulation Capability,” readers, marketers and business owners will learn how to maximize the value of marketing within a company. Stemming from Carey’s years of experience as a marketing manager and consultant, he developed a way to measure price sensitivity from business to business.



“Marketing Matters” introduces The Carey Price Sensitivity Curve, which allows marketers to measure price sensitivity and makes it possible to conduct a market analysis and simulate various outcomes. Throughout the book, Carey shares how the curve shows the importance of price relative to everything else in any properly defined product or service market segment. His book will guide readers to simulate the financial impact of numerous marketing and sales actions on the bottom line, help segment product lines to maximize profits and navigate geographic differences when selling products and services.



“After working for a consultant company and being a marketing manager, I developed certain ideas that would help to measure price sensitivity among businesses,” said Carey. “My new book teaches readers how difficult it can be to measure price sensitivity, which is why I created The Carey Price Sensitivity Curve. I wanted to look at the price credibility and narrow the pricing for a particular product. This led me to analyze different markets in a way that would allow me to simulate results in different behaviors. I am sharing my curve for other marketers to utilize. Additionally, ‘Marketing Matters’ would be a great marketing textbook for students to learn more about B2B marketing.”



Carey teaches his audience through text, charts, tables, graphs and examples to make segmenting easier. The author's curve will help guide marketing performance, estimating how much changes will cost and determining whether an action is worth taking. Ultimately, readers will grasp a full understanding of how to use segments and insight into what drives price sensitivity.



About the author

Kendall Carey earned a Master of Arts in economics from Cambridge University and worked in marketing and corporate planning as a manager and running a consulting business, Carey Fawcett International Inc. His former employers and consulting clients have included Imperial Oil (Exxon Canada), Reed Paper International, Falconbridge, Domtar, Lafarge Cement, Ontario Hydro, Atomic Energy Canada, Schenectady Chemicals, and BTR Leyland Industries.



