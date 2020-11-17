Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Flex LNG Third Quarter 2020 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.’s third quarter 2020 results to be held through webcast/conference call November 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. EST)

Attend by Webcast:

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/noymzjrh

Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

Norway: +47 21 03 39 22

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 0095 709

United Kingdom (local): 0844 4936 766

United States (Toll Free): +1 866 2801 157

Confirmation Code: 5888874

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded on www.flexlng.com and replay details will also be available at this website.


