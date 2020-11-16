Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,600 in the last 365 days.

Federal Trade Commission's Debt Collection FAQs

The Federal Trade Commission, the government body that enforces the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), has compiled a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) regarding Debt Collection. Some of the questions answered include: 

  • What types of debts are covered?
  • Can debt collectors contact me any time or any place?
  • How can a debt collector contact me?
  • How can I stop a debt collector from contacting me?
  • Can a debt collector contact anyone else about my debt?
  • What does the debt collector have to tell me about the debt?
  • What if I don’t think I owe the debt?
  • What are debt collectors not allowed to do?
  • Can I control which debts my payments apply to?
  • What should I do if a debt collector sues me?
  • Can a debt collector take money from my paycheck?
  • Can my federal benefits be garnished?
  • What if my debt is old?
  • Can a debt collector contact me about a time-barred debt?
  • What if I’m not sure whether my debt is time-barred?
  • Does a time-barred debt stay on my credit report?
  • Do I have to pay a debt that’s considered time-barred?
  • What should I do if I’m sued for a time-barred debt?
  • Where do I report a debt collector for an alleged violation?
  • What else can I do if I think a debt collector has broken the law?

For answers to these questions and more information, please visit the FTC's FAQs about Debt Collection: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/debt-collection-faqs.

 

You just read:

Federal Trade Commission's Debt Collection FAQs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.