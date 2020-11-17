Non-woven Fabrics Market Size Surpass Around US$ 58.63 Bn by 2027

The global non-woven fabrics market size was valued at US$ 37.06 billion in 2019 and expected to surpass around US$ 58.63 billion by 2027.

OTTAWA, Nov. 16, 2020 -- Precedence Research predicts, the global non-woven fabrics market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.



Non-woven fabrics refers to textile fabrics that are designed using parallel-laid, cross-laid, randomly laid webs that are bonded together either mechanically or chemically, using thermoplastic fibers or adhesives under controlled pressure and heat. These fabrics are flat, porous sheets that are manufactured from molten plastic, separate fibers, or plastic films. Non-woven fabric is a fabric that are neither woven nor knitted and this term is generally used in the textiles industry. The physical properties of these fabrics are largely dependent on the technology used during fiber arrangement, choice of fiber, bonding process, and bonding agent. Their structure can vary from soft-to-touch, crisp, hard-to-tear, and harsh, to extremely weak depending on the requirement from the particular industry or application. As a result, the product has wide applications in diapers, sanitary napkins, tea bags, filters, and textiles, among others.

Growth Factors

Non-woven fabrics are extensively used in medical sector because of their less cost particularly in the cost-sensitive hospitals. Disposable and reusable non-woven fabric materials are widely used for drapes, surgical gowns, gloves, and instrument wraps to prevent the spread of infection. Numerous initiatives by governments of different regions to control Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) further flourishes the growth of disposable non-woven products over the coming time period. However, volatility it the prices of raw material anticipated to hamper the market growth moderately over the forecast timeframe.

Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific was the major market for non-woven fabrics in 2019 in terms of volume and accounted for a market share of more than 40%. The region expected to maintain its dominance over the forthcoming years. The significant growth of the region is attributed to the rising ageing population and birth rate that triggers the need for hygiene for these people in order to prevent them from allergies. Apart from this, growing construction activity to meet the rising demand for housing and other structural facilities again expected to foster the market growth of non-woven fabrics in the region.

On the contrary, North America and Europe are matured markets for construction and transportation sector, though they offer lucrative opportunity to the non-woven fabrics on account of their attractive benefits and properties over conventional material such as light weight, high durability, and excellent strength. Apart from this, matured market for disposable non-woven products anticipated to hamper the market growth over the coming years.

Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific led the global market with more than 40% volume share in 2019 due to increasing birth rate along with ageing population in the region

North America projected to register notable growth for the global market on account of rising reconstruction activities for upgrading the infrastructure and significant growth of the transportation sector

Polypropylene emerged as the leading product segment across the global market and accounted for a volume share of more than 60% in 2019

Polyester is the second largest product segment across the global market and anticipated to register a steady growth rate during the upcoming years

Durable application accounted for the major volume share in 2019 due to rising spending in the construction activities majorly in the developing countries

Disposable segment anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forthcoming years because of constant replacement of reusable medical non-woven fabrics with disposable fabrics

Key Players & Strategies

Major market players in the global non-woven fabrics market accounted for less than 20% of the market share because of which the global market is highly fragmented in nature. Furthermore, large number of players present in the market at both regional and international level that is the other major factor responsible for market fragmentation. These industry participants are majorly adopting inorganic growth strategies such as merger & acquisition, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture to strengthen their market foothold and gain competitive advantage over others.

Besides this, with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the starting of year 2020 several non-woven fabric manufacturers have expanded their production capacity by investing in machinery in order to manufacture healthcare essentials. For instance, in June 2020, Lydall opened a new production line on account to cater the increasing global demand for face masks. Similarly, in May 2020, Berry Global announced to expand its Meltex melt-blown capacity for supporting the increasing demand for face masks and other protective equipment.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Du Pont Chevron Corporation, Ahlstrom Incorporation, Polymer Group Incorporation, Fiberweb, Asahi Kasei Corporation, AVGOL, Providencia, First Quality, PEGAS, Mitsui, Fibertex, Fitesa, and Toray among others.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Polyester

Polypropylene

Nylon

Others

By Technology

Carded

Spunlaid

Wet Laid

Air Laid

By Application

Disposables

Durables

By Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

